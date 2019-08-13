Comparing of Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TTNP) and ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX)

As Biotechnology businesses, Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) and ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 1.52 N/A -1.85 0.00 ContraFect Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A -0.11 0.00

In table 1 we can see Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ContraFect Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ContraFect Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -319.2% -106.8% ContraFect Corporation 0.00% -184.4% -19.9%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.98 beta indicates that Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 2.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, ContraFect Corporation has a 0.05 beta which is 95.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 2.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.9. The Current Ratio of rival ContraFect Corporation is 4.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 4.2. ContraFect Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ContraFect Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 5.1% and 37.6%. About 4.32% of Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.63% are ContraFect Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.48% -12.94% -32.32% -7.5% -79.44% -17.04% ContraFect Corporation -2.58% -14.19% -26.36% -11.12% -77.12% -70.84%

For the past year Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than ContraFect Corporation.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors ContraFect Corporation beats Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops proprietary therapeutics for the treatment of serious medical disorders. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform that focuses primarily on treatments for chronic diseases. The company offers Probuphine, a product candidate for maintenance treatment of opioid dependence, which maintains a stable, around the clock blood level of the drug buprenorphine in patients for six months following a single treatment. It also develops ProNeura-Ropinirole, an implant to provide delivery of ropinirole, a dopamine agonist for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and triiodothyronine, an implant for the treatment of hypothyroidism. The company has a collaboration with Nevada Center for Behavioral Health to evaluate a medication-assisted treatment program utilizing Probuphine (buprenorphine) implant for Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) patients. Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is based in South San Francisco, California.

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, a lysin that completed Phase 1 human clinical trials for the treatment of Staph aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible Staph aureus; and CF-404, a combination of human monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) for the treatment of life-threatening seasonal and pandemic varieties of human influenza. The company has a collaboration research agreement with The Rockefeller University to identify new lysin therapeutic candidates targeting Gram-negative bacteria; and license agreement with Trellis Bioscience LLC for mAbs in the field of influenza. ContraFect Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Yonkers, New York.