Comparing of Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TTNP) and ChromaDex Corporation (NASDAQ:CDXC)

Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) and ChromaDex Corporation (NASDAQ:CDXC) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 2.60 N/A -2.24 0.00 ChromaDex Corporation 4 7.13 N/A -0.61 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ChromaDex Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -366.4% -103.8% ChromaDex Corporation 0.00% -91.8% -68.2%

Risk & Volatility

Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a beta of 0.62 and its 38.00% less volatile than S&P 500. ChromaDex Corporation has a 1.06 beta and it is 6.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.9 and a Quick Ratio of 3.5. Competitively, ChromaDex Corporation’s Current Ratio is 2.5 and has 2 Quick Ratio. Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ChromaDex Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ChromaDex Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 4.6% and 17.6% respectively. Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 4.32%. Comparatively, ChromaDex Corporation has 3.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3.64% 0% 6.21% -28.86% -66.07% 27.8% ChromaDex Corporation 1.72% 16.22% 29.95% 30.3% 29.59% 37.9%

For the past year Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than ChromaDex Corporation.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors ChromaDex Corporation beats Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops proprietary therapeutics for the treatment of serious medical disorders. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform that focuses primarily on treatments for chronic diseases. The company offers Probuphine, a product candidate for maintenance treatment of opioid dependence, which maintains a stable, around the clock blood level of the drug buprenorphine in patients for six months following a single treatment. It also develops ProNeura-Ropinirole, an implant to provide delivery of ropinirole, a dopamine agonist for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and triiodothyronine, an implant for the treatment of hypothyroidism. The company has a collaboration with Nevada Center for Behavioral Health to evaluate a medication-assisted treatment program utilizing Probuphine (buprenorphine) implant for Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) patients. Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is based in South San Francisco, California.

ChromaDex Corporation, a natural products company, discovers, acquires, develops, and commercializes patented and proprietary ingredient technologies. The company offers bulk raw materials for use in dietary supplements, food, beverages, and cosmetic products; Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a vitamin found naturally in milk for enhancing cardiovascular health, glucose levels, cognitive function, and anti-aging effects; Pterostilbene (pTeroPure), a polyphenol and antioxidant used in health related fields; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function, as well as developing Pterostilbene and caffeine co-crystal ingredients, and anthocyanins ingredients. It also provides reference standards, materials, and kits to conduct quality control of raw materials and consumer products; and fine chemicals and phytochemicals for research and new product development applications. In addition, the company offers a range of contract services, including routine contract analysis for the production of dietary supplements, cosmetics, foods, and other natural products, as well as elaborate contract research for clients in these industries; and consulting services in the areas of regulatory support, new ingredient or product development, risk management, and litigation support, as well as product regulatory approval and scientific advisory services. Further, it assists customers in creating processes for manufacturing of natural products using green chemistry, as well as developing quality verification seal program, phytochemical libraries, plant extracts libraries, and databases for cross-referencing phytochemicals. The company markets and sells its products directly in the United States and Canada; and through distributors in Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan, South Africa, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, and Mexico. ChromaDex Corporation is based in Irvine, California.