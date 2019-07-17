Comparing of Titan Medical Inc. (TMDI) and Ra Medical Systems Inc. (NYSE:RMED)

Both Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) and Ra Medical Systems Inc. (NYSE:RMED) are each other’s competitor in the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Titan Medical Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -1.36 0.00 Ra Medical Systems Inc. 5 5.44 N/A -2.73 0.00

In table 1 we can see Titan Medical Inc. and Ra Medical Systems Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Titan Medical Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Ra Medical Systems Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Titan Medical Inc. and Ra Medical Systems Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Titan Medical Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Ra Medical Systems Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Titan Medical Inc.’s upside potential is 177.78% at a $6 consensus price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Titan Medical Inc. and Ra Medical Systems Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 32.5%. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.1% of Ra Medical Systems Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Titan Medical Inc. -2.99% 11.59% -29.73% 31.31% -54.39% 113.11% Ra Medical Systems Inc. 1.47% 8.12% -40.66% -53.65% 0% -48.05%

For the past year Titan Medical Inc. had bullish trend while Ra Medical Systems Inc. had bearish trend.