Comparing of Titan Medical Inc. (TMDI) and Ra Medical Systems Inc. (NYSE:RMED)

Both Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) and Ra Medical Systems Inc. (NYSE:RMED) are each other’s competitor in the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Titan Medical Inc.
|3
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.36
|0.00
|Ra Medical Systems Inc.
|5
|5.44
|N/A
|-2.73
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Titan Medical Inc. and Ra Medical Systems Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Titan Medical Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Ra Medical Systems Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Titan Medical Inc. and Ra Medical Systems Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Titan Medical Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Ra Medical Systems Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Titan Medical Inc.’s upside potential is 177.78% at a $6 consensus price target.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Titan Medical Inc. and Ra Medical Systems Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 32.5%. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.1% of Ra Medical Systems Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Titan Medical Inc.
|-2.99%
|11.59%
|-29.73%
|31.31%
|-54.39%
|113.11%
|Ra Medical Systems Inc.
|1.47%
|8.12%
|-40.66%
|-53.65%
|0%
|-48.05%
For the past year Titan Medical Inc. had bullish trend while Ra Medical Systems Inc. had bearish trend.
