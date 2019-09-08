Comparing of Titan Medical Inc. (TMDI) and IRIDEX Corporation (NASDAQ:IRIX)

Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) and IRIDEX Corporation (NASDAQ:IRIX), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Medical Appliances & Equipment. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Titan Medical Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -2.60 0.00 IRIDEX Corporation 4 0.79 N/A -0.97 0.00

Table 1 highlights Titan Medical Inc. and IRIDEX Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Titan Medical Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% IRIDEX Corporation 0.00% -42.8% -30.5%

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Titan Medical Inc. and IRIDEX Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Titan Medical Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 IRIDEX Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Titan Medical Inc.’s upside potential is 194.12% at a $6 average price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Titan Medical Inc. and IRIDEX Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 54.5%. Comparatively, IRIDEX Corporation has 1.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Titan Medical Inc. -9.22% -17.75% -30.63% -48.7% -35.2% 61.48% IRIDEX Corporation -3.64% -22.35% -27.12% -24.4% -55.38% -26.81%

For the past year Titan Medical Inc. has 61.48% stronger performance while IRIDEX Corporation has -26.81% weaker performance.

IRIDEX Corporation provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. The company offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system used for the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser systems, which are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments. It also provides delivery devices, including TxCell scanning laser delivery system that allows the physicians to perform multi-spot pattern scanning; Slit Lamp Adapter, which allows the physicians to utilize a standard slit lamp in diagnosis and treatment procedures; and TruFocus laser indirect ophthalmoscopes for use in procedures to treat peripheral retinal disorders. In addition, the company offers MicroPulse P3 Probe, which is used with its Cylco G6 laser system that delivers laser to treat glaucoma; G-Probe, which is used in procedures to treat uncontrolled glaucoma; G-Probe Illuminate that is used in procedures to treat refractory glaucoma; and EndoProbe family of products used in vitrectomy procedures. It serves ophthalmologists, research and teaching hospitals, government installations, surgical centers, hospitals, and office clinics. IRIDEX Corporation markets its products through direct and independent sales force in the United States, as well as through independent distributors internationally. The company was formerly known as IRIS Medical Instruments, Inc. and changed its name to IRIDEX Corporation in November 1995. IRIDEX Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.