Comparing of Tiptree Inc. (TIPT) and Its Competitors

As Life Insurance company, Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT) is competing with its peers based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Tiptree Inc. has 38.8% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 51.09% institutional ownership for its rivals. 24% of Tiptree Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.92% of all Life Insurance companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Tiptree Inc. and its competitors’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tiptree Inc. 0.00% 1.10% 0.20% Industry Average 8.60% 32.00% 0.89%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are comparing Tiptree Inc. and its competitors’ net income, gross revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Tiptree Inc. N/A 6 0.00 Industry Average 1.18B 13.73B 14.59

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Tiptree Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tiptree Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.33 1.00 2.04

As a group, Life Insurance companies have a potential upside of 53.94%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Tiptree Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tiptree Inc. 4.92% 8.76% 23.06% 15.37% 1.19% 22.18% Industry Average 2.66% 8.46% 5.67% 10.45% 19.06% 19.59%

For the past year Tiptree Inc. has stronger performance than Tiptree Inc.’s rivals.

Risk and Volatility

A beta of -0.01 shows that Tiptree Inc. is 101.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Tiptree Inc.’s competitors’ beta is 1.14 which is 13.95% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Tiptree Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 2 of the 3 factors Tiptree Inc.’s rivals beat Tiptree Inc.

Tiptree Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in specialty insurance, asset management, senior living, and specialty finance businesses in the United States. Its Specialty Insurance segment offers credit protection insurance, mobile protection, warranty and service contracts, and insurance programs; and value-add services, including premium finance and business processing services. The companyÂ’s Asset Management segment engages in the management of credit related assets on behalf of pension funds, hedge funds, other asset management firms, banks, insurance companies, and other institutional investors. The Senior Living segment owns and operates senior apartments, independent living, assisted living, skilled nursing, and memory care facilities. As of December 31, 2016, this segmentÂ’s portfolio consisted of 29 properties across 11 states primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southern United States. The Specialty Finance segment originates loans for sale to institutional investors, including GSEs and FHA/VA. The company was formerly known as Tiptree Financial Inc. and changed its name to Tiptree Inc. on December 30, 2016. Tiptree Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is based in New York, New York.