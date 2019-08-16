Comparing of Tiptree Inc. (TIPT) and FGL Holdings (NYSE:FG)

Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT) and FGL Holdings (NYSE:FG), both competing one another are Life Insurance companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tiptree Inc. 6 0.34 N/A -0.14 0.00 FGL Holdings 8 1.26 N/A 0.42 19.50

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Tiptree Inc. and FGL Holdings.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tiptree Inc. 0.00% 1.1% 0.2% FGL Holdings 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 38.8% of Tiptree Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 76.6% of FGL Holdings are owned by institutional investors. Tiptree Inc.’s share held by insiders are 24%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of FGL Holdings’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tiptree Inc. 4.92% 8.76% 23.06% 15.37% 1.19% 22.18% FGL Holdings -0.61% -2.4% -3.09% 3.43% -8.94% 22.37%

For the past year Tiptree Inc. has weaker performance than FGL Holdings

Summary

FGL Holdings beats on 5 of the 7 factors Tiptree Inc.

Tiptree Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in specialty insurance, asset management, senior living, and specialty finance businesses in the United States. Its Specialty Insurance segment offers credit protection insurance, mobile protection, warranty and service contracts, and insurance programs; and value-add services, including premium finance and business processing services. The companyÂ’s Asset Management segment engages in the management of credit related assets on behalf of pension funds, hedge funds, other asset management firms, banks, insurance companies, and other institutional investors. The Senior Living segment owns and operates senior apartments, independent living, assisted living, skilled nursing, and memory care facilities. As of December 31, 2016, this segmentÂ’s portfolio consisted of 29 properties across 11 states primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southern United States. The Specialty Finance segment originates loans for sale to institutional investors, including GSEs and FHA/VA. The company was formerly known as Tiptree Financial Inc. and changed its name to Tiptree Inc. on December 30, 2016. Tiptree Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is based in New York, New York.

FGL Holdings, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance and fixed annuity products in the United States. It also offers reinsurance solutions for life and annuity. The company sells its products through a network of independent marketing organizations and independent agents. FGL Holdings is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.