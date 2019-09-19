Comparing of Tiptree Inc. (TIPT) and Citizens Inc. (NYSE:CIA)

As Life Insurance businesses, Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT) and Citizens Inc. (NYSE:CIA), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tiptree Inc. 6 0.36 N/A -0.14 0.00 Citizens Inc. 7 1.46 N/A -0.30 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Tiptree Inc. and Citizens Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tiptree Inc. 0.00% 1.1% 0.2% Citizens Inc. 0.00% -7.7% -0.9%

Risk & Volatility

A -0.01 beta indicates that Tiptree Inc. is 101.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. Competitively, Citizens Inc. is 11.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.89 beta.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Tiptree Inc. and Citizens Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 38.8% and 23.2%. Insiders held 24% of Tiptree Inc. shares. Comparatively, 0.4% are Citizens Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tiptree Inc. 4.92% 8.76% 23.06% 15.37% 1.19% 22.18% Citizens Inc. -3.25% 1.92% 10.86% 2.9% -5.58% -0.93%

For the past year Tiptree Inc. has 22.18% stronger performance while Citizens Inc. has -0.93% weaker performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Tiptree Inc. beats Citizens Inc.

Tiptree Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in specialty insurance, asset management, senior living, and specialty finance businesses in the United States. Its Specialty Insurance segment offers credit protection insurance, mobile protection, warranty and service contracts, and insurance programs; and value-add services, including premium finance and business processing services. The companyÂ’s Asset Management segment engages in the management of credit related assets on behalf of pension funds, hedge funds, other asset management firms, banks, insurance companies, and other institutional investors. The Senior Living segment owns and operates senior apartments, independent living, assisted living, skilled nursing, and memory care facilities. As of December 31, 2016, this segmentÂ’s portfolio consisted of 29 properties across 11 states primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southern United States. The Specialty Finance segment originates loans for sale to institutional investors, including GSEs and FHA/VA. The company was formerly known as Tiptree Financial Inc. and changed its name to Tiptree Inc. on December 30, 2016. Tiptree Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is based in New York, New York.