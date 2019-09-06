Comparing of Timberland Bancorp Inc. (TSBK) and MSB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MSBF)

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in Timberland Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) and MSB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MSBF). The two are both Savings & Loans companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Timberland Bancorp Inc. 27 3.41 N/A 2.67 10.34 MSB Financial Corp. 17 4.48 N/A 0.81 20.04

Demonstrates Timberland Bancorp Inc. and MSB Financial Corp. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. MSB Financial Corp. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Timberland Bancorp Inc. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Timberland Bancorp Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of MSB Financial Corp., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Timberland Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 13.3% 1.7% MSB Financial Corp. 0.00% 6.4% 0.7%

Volatility and Risk

Timberland Bancorp Inc. is 33.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.33 beta. From a competition point of view, MSB Financial Corp. has a 0.34 beta which is 66.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Timberland Bancorp Inc. and MSB Financial Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 55.3% and 21.7%. Timberland Bancorp Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.6%. Competitively, MSB Financial Corp. has 1.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Timberland Bancorp Inc. 2.94% -5.02% -9.21% -1.44% -25.45% 24.37% MSB Financial Corp. 2.19% 4.84% -5.3% -8.71% -22.15% -8.96%

For the past year Timberland Bancorp Inc. has 24.37% stronger performance while MSB Financial Corp. has -8.96% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Timberland Bancorp Inc. beats MSB Financial Corp.

Timberland Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit accounts, checking accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, commercial mortgage, construction, custom and owner/builder construction, speculative one- to four-family construction, commercial construction, multi-family construction, land development construction, and land loans. In addition, it offers consumer loans comprising home equity lines of credit, second mortgage loans, and savings account loans; and automobile loans, boat loans, motorcycle loans, recreational vehicle loans, and unsecured loans, as well as commercial business loans. The company operates 22 branches located in Grays Harbor, Pierce, Thurston, Kitsap, King, and Lewis counties in Washington. As of September 30, 2016, it operated 22 proprietary ATMs. The company was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Hoquiam, Washington.

MSB Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Millington Bank that provides various banking products and services in New Jersey. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts; savings accounts, such as regular passbook, statement, money market, club accounts, and six-level tiered savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and fixed or variable rate individual retirement accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises one-to four-family real estate mortgage loans, commercial and multi-family real estate mortgage loans, construction loans, commercial and industrial loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as consumer loans consisting of new and used automobile loans, secured and unsecured personal loans, account loans, and overdraft lines of credit. The company was founded in 1911 and is based in Millington, New Jersey.