Comparing of Tiffany & Co. (TIF) and Its Competitors

We are comparing Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) and its rivals on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Jewelry Stores companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

98.8% of Tiffany & Co.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.50% of all Jewelry Stores’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Tiffany & Co. has 0.2% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 17.40% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has Tiffany & Co. and its competitors’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tiffany & Co. 0.00% 18.90% 11.10% Industry Average 4.29% 18.10% 6.53%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are comparing Tiffany & Co. and its competitors’ net income, valuation and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Tiffany & Co. N/A 96 21.47 Industry Average 133.45M 3.11B 19.63

Tiffany & Co. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. With currently higher P/E ratio Tiffany & Co. is more expensive than its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Tiffany & Co. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tiffany & Co. 0 2 5 2.71 Industry Average 0.00 2.00 3.00 2.86

$110.57 is the average price target of Tiffany & Co., with a potential upside of 17.09%. As a group, Jewelry Stores companies have a potential upside of 130.72%. The analysts’ opionion based on the results given earlier is that Tiffany & Co. is looking more favorable than its peers.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Tiffany & Co. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tiffany & Co. -6.98% -7.09% 8.17% -10.87% -4.5% 22.17% Industry Average 65.22% 63.79% 24.55% 90.02% 48.44% 48.93%

For the past year Tiffany & Co. was less bullish than its peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Tiffany & Co. are 5.2 and 1.9. Competitively, Tiffany & Co.’s rivals have 3.00 and 0.84 for Current and Quick Ratio. Tiffany & Co. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Tiffany & Co.’s peers.

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.53 shows that Tiffany & Co. is 53.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Tiffany & Co.’s competitors’ beta is 1.72 which is 71.50% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Tiffany & Co. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Tiffany & Co.’s peers show that they’re better in 4 of the 6 indicators compared to the company itself.

Tiffany & Co., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items worldwide. Its jewelry products include fine and solitaire jewelry; engagement rings and wedding bands; and non-gemstone, sterling silver, and gold jewelry. The company also sells timepieces, leather goods, sterling silverware, china, crystal, stationery, fragrances, and accessories. In addition, it wholesales diamonds to third parties. The company offers its products through retail sales, Internet and catalog sales, business-to-business sales, and wholesale distribution. As of January 31, 2016, it operated 125 stores in the Americas, 85 stores in the Asia-Pacific, 55 stores in Japan, 43 stores in Europe, and 5 stores in the United Arab Emirates. Tiffany & Co. was founded in 1837 and is headquartered in New York, New York.