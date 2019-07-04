Comparing of Tidewater Inc. (TDW) and Superior Energy Services Inc. (NYSE:SPN)

We will be comparing the differences between Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) and Superior Energy Services Inc. (NYSE:SPN) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tidewater Inc. 23 1.95 N/A -6.26 0.00 Superior Energy Services Inc. 4 0.10 N/A -5.44 0.00

Demonstrates Tidewater Inc. and Superior Energy Services Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) and Superior Energy Services Inc. (NYSE:SPN)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tidewater Inc. 0.00% -14.7% -9% Superior Energy Services Inc. 0.00% -128.8% -32.3%

Risk and Volatility

Tidewater Inc. has a beta of 1.86 and its 86.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Superior Energy Services Inc.’s beta is 2.24 which is 124.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Tidewater Inc. is 4.1 while its Current Ratio is 4.3. Meanwhile, Superior Energy Services Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.1 while its Quick Ratio is 1.8. Tidewater Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Superior Energy Services Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Tidewater Inc. and Superior Energy Services Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tidewater Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Superior Energy Services Inc. 0 5 2 2.29

Superior Energy Services Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $7 average target price and a 438.46% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 82.9% of Tidewater Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Superior Energy Services Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% are Tidewater Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.1% of Superior Energy Services Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tidewater Inc. 1.46% -3.43% 8.33% -12.47% -30.21% 23.68% Superior Energy Services Inc. -14.7% -47.02% -33.75% -67.04% -76.35% -20.3%

For the past year Tidewater Inc. has 23.68% stronger performance while Superior Energy Services Inc. has -20.3% weaker performance.

Summary

Tidewater Inc. beats Superior Energy Services Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Tidewater Inc. provides offshore service vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore exploration, field development, and production, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, remotely operated vehicle (ROV) operations, and seismic and subsea support; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying. The company operates and charters deepwater vessels, including platform supply and anchor handling towing supply vessels for use in transporting supplies and equipment from shore bases to deepwater and intermediate water depth offshore drilling rigs and production platforms; towing-supply vessels for use in intermediate and shallow waters; and crew boats and utility vessels to transport personnel and supplies from shore bases to offshore drilling rigs, platforms, and other installations. It also operates offshore tugs for use in towing floating drilling rigs and barges; and assisting in the docking of tankers, as well as in pipe and cable laying, and construction barges. The company serves oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production companies; independent exploration and production companies; government-owned or government-controlled organizations, and other companies; drilling contractors; and other companies, such as offshore construction, diving, and well stimulation companies. As of March 31, 2017, it owned or chartered 260 vessels and 8 ROVs. Tidewater Inc. was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Superior Energy Services, Inc. provides specialized oilfield services and equipment to crude oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States, the Gulf of Mexico, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Drilling Products and Services; Onshore Completion and Workover Services; Production Services; and Technical Solutions. The Drilling Products and Services segment rents tubulars, including primary drill pipe strings, tubing landing strings, completion tubulars, and associated accessories; and manufactures and rents bottom hole tools, such as stabilizers, non-magnetic drill collars, and hole openers, as well as rents temporary onshore and offshore accommodation modules and accessories. The Onshore Completion and Workover Services segment offers pressure pumping services comprising hydraulic fracturing and high pressure pumping services used to complete and stimulate production in new oil and gas wells; fluid management services used to obtain, move, store, and dispose of fluids that are involved in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas; and workover services consisting of installations, completions, and sidetracking of wells, as well as support for perforating operations. The Production Services segment provides intervention services, including coiled tubing, cased hole and mechanical wireline, hydraulic workover and snubbing, production testing and optimization, and remedial pumping services. The Technical Solutions segment offers pressure control services; completion tools and services, such as sand control systems, well screens and filters, and surface-controlled sub surface safety valves; and offshore well decommissioning services, including plugging and abandoning wells at the end of their economic life, and dismantling and removing associated infrastructure. Superior Energy Services, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.