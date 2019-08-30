Comparing of Tiberius Acquisition Corporation (TIBRU) and Boxwood Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BWMC)

Tiberius Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:TIBRU) and Boxwood Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BWMC) are two firms in the Conglomerates that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tiberius Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.34 31.40 Boxwood Merger Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.03 297.58

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Boxwood Merger Corp. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Tiberius Acquisition Corporation. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Tiberius Acquisition Corporation is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Tiberius Acquisition Corporation and Boxwood Merger Corp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tiberius Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 1.3% 1.3% Boxwood Merger Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Tiberius Acquisition Corporation and Boxwood Merger Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 35.7% and 0% respectively. About 28.75% of Tiberius Acquisition Corporation’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tiberius Acquisition Corporation 2.28% 3.26% 6.11% 6.85% 0% 5.48% Boxwood Merger Corp. -0.2% 0.1% 0.72% 0% 0% 1.76%

For the past year Tiberius Acquisition Corporation was more bullish than Boxwood Merger Corp.

Summary

Tiberius Acquisition Corporation beats Boxwood Merger Corp. on 8 of the 9 factors.