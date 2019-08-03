Comparing of Thor Industries Inc. (THO) and Marine Products Corporation (NYSE:MPX)

We are comparing Thor Industries Inc. (NYSE:THO) and Marine Products Corporation (NYSE:MPX) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. They both are Recreational Vehicles companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Thor Industries Inc. 62 0.42 N/A 2.51 23.75 Marine Products Corporation 15 1.72 N/A 0.83 19.47

Demonstrates Thor Industries Inc. and Marine Products Corporation earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. Marine Products Corporation appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Thor Industries Inc. The business with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. Thor Industries Inc. is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Thor Industries Inc. 0.00% 6.6% 3.6% Marine Products Corporation 0.00% 36.1% 25.2%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.83 beta indicates that Thor Industries Inc. is 83.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Marine Products Corporation’s 50.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.5 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Thor Industries Inc. is 1.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.9. The Current Ratio of rival Marine Products Corporation is 2.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.1. Marine Products Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Thor Industries Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Thor Industries Inc. and Marine Products Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Thor Industries Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 Marine Products Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Thor Industries Inc. has a 31.60% upside potential and a consensus price target of $75.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 90.6% of Thor Industries Inc. shares and 15.2% of Marine Products Corporation shares. Insiders owned 1.6% of Thor Industries Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 10.4% of Marine Products Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Thor Industries Inc. 0.46% 2.85% -7.91% -8.67% -36.9% 14.62% Marine Products Corporation 15.71% 4.83% 6.36% 13.5% -13.53% -5.03%

For the past year Thor Industries Inc. had bullish trend while Marine Products Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

Thor Industries Inc. beats Marine Products Corporation on 8 of the 11 factors.

Thor Industries, Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles, and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles segments. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, and Basecamp trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, A.C.E., Alante, Precept, Greyhawk, and Redhawk trade names; and luxury Class A motorhomes under Insignia, Aspire, Anthem, and Cornerstone trade names. It also provides conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels under the Montana, Springdale, Hideout, Sprinter, Outback, Laredo, Bullet, Fuzion, Raptor, Passport, Cougar, Coleman, Kodiak, Aspen Trail, Aerolite, Voltage, Cruiser, Volante, Sunset Trail, Zinger, Landmark, Bighorn, Elkridge, Trail Runner, North Trail, Cyclone, Torque, Prowler, Wilderness, Shadow Cruiser, Fun Finder, MPG, Radiance, Stryker, Sportsmen, Spree, Venom, Durango, SportTrek, Connect, Sportster, Sonic, Jay Flight, Jay Feather, Eagle, Pinnacle, Seismic, Launch, Autumn Ridge, Solstice, Highlander, Mesa Ridge, and Open Range trade names; and luxury fifth wheels under the Redwood and DRV Mobile Suites trade names. In addition, the company offers equestrian recreational vehicle products with living quarters under trade names, such as Premiere, Silverado, Ranger, Laredo, Trail Boss, and Trail Hand; and lightweight travel trailers and specialty products under Camplite and Quicksilver trade names. Further, it provides aluminum extrusion and specialized component products. The company markets its recreational vehicles through independent dealers. Thor Industries, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is based in Elkhart, Indiana.