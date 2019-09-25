Comparing of THL Credit Inc. (TCRD) and Its Competitors

THL Credit Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD) is a company in the Asset Management industry and that’s how we contrast it to its rivals. The contrasting will be based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

THL Credit Inc. has 41.32% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 40.50% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand THL Credit Inc. has 9.13% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 8.30% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have THL Credit Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets THL Credit Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 198.90% 22.44% 9.04%

Valuation and Earnings

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio THL Credit Inc. N/A 7 0.00 Industry Average 81.25M 40.85M 31.96

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for THL Credit Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score THL Credit Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.20 1.76 1.88 2.57

The rivals have a potential upside of 198.05%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of THL Credit Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) THL Credit Inc. 0.15% 0.76% -2.35% -2.77% -16.02% 9.54% Industry Average 2.24% 3.30% 9.05% 14.90% 14.21% 20.51%

Dividends

THL Credit Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

THL Credit Inc.’s competitors beat THL Credit Inc. on 4 of the 4 factors.

THL Credit, Inc. is a business development company specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund seeks to invest in debt and equity securities of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in PIPES, growth, acquisition, market or product expansion, recapitalization, mature, and change of control transactions in both sponsored and unsponsored issuers. The fund does not intend to invest in start-up companies, operationally distressed situations, or companies with speculative business plans. The fund invests primarily in debt securities, including unsecured subordinated or mezzanine debt and second lien secured debt, which may include an associated equity component such as warrants, preferred stock, options to buy minority interest, and other similar securities. Its investments may also include high-yield bonds, private equity investments, securities of public companies that are broadly traded, and securities of non-United States companies. It seeks to invest in outsourced business services, healthcare, financials, retailing, media, and consumer discretionary. The fund may make direct equity investments, including equity investments into or through funds, and also selectively invest in syndicated first lien secured loans, including unitranche investments. It seeks to invest between $10 million and $25 million of capital per transaction in companies with annual revenues ranging from $25 million to $500 million and annual EBITDA between $5 million and $25 million. The fund prefers to be a lead or sole investor in a transaction.