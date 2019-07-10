Comparing of Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (TPRE) and Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK.B)

We will be contrasting the differences between Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:TPRE) and Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK.B) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Property & Casualty Insurance industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. 11 1.83 N/A -3.45 0.00 Berkshire Hathaway Inc. 205 2.10 N/A 10.89 18.64

Table 1 demonstrates Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. and Berkshire Hathaway Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. and Berkshire Hathaway Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Berkshire Hathaway Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. and Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Berkshire Hathaway Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Berkshire Hathaway Inc.’s potential upside is 16.41% and its average target price is $250.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. and Berkshire Hathaway Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 70.5% and 0%. About 2.8% of Third Point Reinsurance Ltd.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. -7.98% -1.2% -4.03% -5.8% -16.58% 11.2% Berkshire Hathaway Inc. -3.01% -3.22% -1.37% -7.58% 1.91% -0.59%

For the past year Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. has 11.2% stronger performance while Berkshire Hathaway Inc. has -0.59% weaker performance.

Summary

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. beats Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. on 5 of the 6 factors.

Third Point Reinsurance Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company underwrites property, workers compensation, personal automobile, general and professional liability, mortgage, and extended warranty insurance products, as well as multi-line reinsurance products. Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Pembroke, Bermuda.