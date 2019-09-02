Comparing of Thermon Group Holdings Inc. (THR) and Rockwell Automation Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Since Thermon Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:THR) and Rockwell Automation Inc. (NYSE:ROK) are part of the Diversified Machinery industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Thermon Group Holdings Inc. 25 1.66 N/A 0.65 38.81 Rockwell Automation Inc. 167 2.61 N/A 9.10 17.66

In table 1 we can see Thermon Group Holdings Inc. and Rockwell Automation Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Rockwell Automation Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Thermon Group Holdings Inc. The company with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Thermon Group Holdings Inc.’s presently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Thermon Group Holdings Inc. and Rockwell Automation Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Thermon Group Holdings Inc. 0.00% 6.8% 3.5% Rockwell Automation Inc. 0.00% 76.7% 16.8%

Volatility & Risk

Thermon Group Holdings Inc. is 45.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.45 beta. From a competition point of view, Rockwell Automation Inc. has a 1.4 beta which is 40.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Thermon Group Holdings Inc. is 3.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.4. The Current Ratio of rival Rockwell Automation Inc. is 1.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.2. Thermon Group Holdings Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Rockwell Automation Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Thermon Group Holdings Inc. and Rockwell Automation Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Thermon Group Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Rockwell Automation Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

Rockwell Automation Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $182.33 average target price and a 19.33% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Thermon Group Holdings Inc. and Rockwell Automation Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 99.89% and 79% respectively. 1.6% are Thermon Group Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Rockwell Automation Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Thermon Group Holdings Inc. -5.06% -2.61% -1.74% 10.75% 4.93% 24.95% Rockwell Automation Inc. -4.8% -2.32% -9.35% -6.45% -12.02% 6.84%

For the past year Thermon Group Holdings Inc. has stronger performance than Rockwell Automation Inc.

Summary

Rockwell Automation Inc. beats on 8 of the 11 factors Thermon Group Holdings Inc.

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. provides thermal engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. Its products include various electric heat tracing cables, steam tracing components, tubing bundles, and instrument and control products, as well as complementary product lines. The company offers self-regulating and power limiting heating cables, which automatically increase or decrease heat output as pipe temperature changes, as well as constant wattage heating cables; mineral insulated cables for generating high temperatures used in harsh environments; skin effect trace heaters, which could heat lines up to 15 miles long from a single power point; and heat traced tube bundles for environmental gas sampling systems. It also provides heat transfer compounds and steam tracers for steam tracing solutions; control and monitoring systems for electric tracing of pipes, tanks, hoppers, and instrument sampling systems; hopper heating modules, which are self-contained heaters for use in cement plants and fossil fuel power facilities; and turnkey solutions that provide solutions for heat tracing comprising design, optimization, planning, product supply, engineering services, system integration, installation, commissioning, and maintenance. In addition, the company offers heating, sensing, monitoring, controlling, and calibration tools; and equipment for temporary electric power distribution and lighting products used in energy infrastructure construction projects and maintenance/turnaround projects. The company offers its solutions to the oil and gas, chemical processing, and power generation markets through a network of sales and service professionals, and distributors. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in San Marcos, Texas.