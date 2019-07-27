Comparing of Thermon Group Holdings Inc. (THR) and Its Competitors

As Diversified Machinery company, Thermon Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:THR) is competing with its peers based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

99.1% of Thermon Group Holdings Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.98% of all Diversified Machinery’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Thermon Group Holdings Inc. has 0.6% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 7.18% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has Thermon Group Holdings Inc. and its competitors’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Thermon Group Holdings Inc. 0.00% 6.60% 3.40% Industry Average 4.81% 21.84% 9.45%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Thermon Group Holdings Inc. and its competitors’ valuation, net profit and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Thermon Group Holdings Inc. N/A 25 38.04 Industry Average 260.77M 5.42B 44.54

Thermon Group Holdings Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With presently lower P/E ratio Thermon Group Holdings Inc. is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Thermon Group Holdings Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Thermon Group Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.67 1.88 2.31 2.58

The potential upside of the peers is 70.68%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Thermon Group Holdings Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Thermon Group Holdings Inc. -0.74% 0.04% 5.71% 13.61% 7.68% 25.1% Industry Average 5.58% 7.47% 14.09% 21.78% 33.34% 28.20%

For the past year Thermon Group Holdings Inc. was less bullish than its peers.

Liquidity

Thermon Group Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.3 and a Quick Ratio of 2.4. Competitively, Thermon Group Holdings Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 2.19 and has 1.47 Quick Ratio. Thermon Group Holdings Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Thermon Group Holdings Inc.’s rivals.

Risk & Volatility

Thermon Group Holdings Inc. has a beta of 1.35 and its 35.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Thermon Group Holdings Inc.’s peers are 36.16% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.36 beta.

Dividends

Thermon Group Holdings Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 6 of the 6 factors Thermon Group Holdings Inc.’s rivals beat Thermon Group Holdings Inc.

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. provides thermal engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. Its products include various electric heat tracing cables, steam tracing components, tubing bundles, and instrument and control products, as well as complementary product lines. The company offers self-regulating and power limiting heating cables, which automatically increase or decrease heat output as pipe temperature changes, as well as constant wattage heating cables; mineral insulated cables for generating high temperatures used in harsh environments; skin effect trace heaters, which could heat lines up to 15 miles long from a single power point; and heat traced tube bundles for environmental gas sampling systems. It also provides heat transfer compounds and steam tracers for steam tracing solutions; control and monitoring systems for electric tracing of pipes, tanks, hoppers, and instrument sampling systems; hopper heating modules, which are self-contained heaters for use in cement plants and fossil fuel power facilities; and turnkey solutions that provide solutions for heat tracing comprising design, optimization, planning, product supply, engineering services, system integration, installation, commissioning, and maintenance. In addition, the company offers heating, sensing, monitoring, controlling, and calibration tools; and equipment for temporary electric power distribution and lighting products used in energy infrastructure construction projects and maintenance/turnaround projects. The company offers its solutions to the oil and gas, chemical processing, and power generation markets through a network of sales and service professionals, and distributors. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in San Marcos, Texas.