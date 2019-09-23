Comparing of Thermon Group Holdings Inc. (THR) and Helios Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO)

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in Thermon Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:THR) and Helios Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO). The two are both Diversified Machinery companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Thermon Group Holdings Inc. 24 1.81 N/A 0.65 38.81 Helios Technologies Inc. 46 2.44 N/A 1.63 28.88

Demonstrates Thermon Group Holdings Inc. and Helios Technologies Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Helios Technologies Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Thermon Group Holdings Inc. When business has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. Thermon Group Holdings Inc. is trading at a higher P/E ratio than Helios Technologies Inc., indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Thermon Group Holdings Inc. and Helios Technologies Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Thermon Group Holdings Inc. 0.00% 6.8% 3.5% Helios Technologies Inc. 0.00% 9.8% 5%

Risk and Volatility

Thermon Group Holdings Inc.’s 1.45 beta indicates that its volatility is 45.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Helios Technologies Inc.’s 1.81 beta is the reason why it is 81.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Thermon Group Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.3 and a Quick Ratio of 2.4. Competitively, Helios Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2 and has 1.1 Quick Ratio. Thermon Group Holdings Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Helios Technologies Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Thermon Group Holdings Inc. and Helios Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 99.89% and 86.3% respectively. About 1.6% of Thermon Group Holdings Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Helios Technologies Inc. has 0.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Thermon Group Holdings Inc. -5.06% -2.61% -1.74% 10.75% 4.93% 24.95% Helios Technologies Inc. -2.04% 0.45% -7.99% 34.98% -5.72% 41.49%

For the past year Thermon Group Holdings Inc. has weaker performance than Helios Technologies Inc.

Summary

Helios Technologies Inc. beats on 8 of the 10 factors Thermon Group Holdings Inc.

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. provides thermal engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. Its products include various electric heat tracing cables, steam tracing components, tubing bundles, and instrument and control products, as well as complementary product lines. The company offers self-regulating and power limiting heating cables, which automatically increase or decrease heat output as pipe temperature changes, as well as constant wattage heating cables; mineral insulated cables for generating high temperatures used in harsh environments; skin effect trace heaters, which could heat lines up to 15 miles long from a single power point; and heat traced tube bundles for environmental gas sampling systems. It also provides heat transfer compounds and steam tracers for steam tracing solutions; control and monitoring systems for electric tracing of pipes, tanks, hoppers, and instrument sampling systems; hopper heating modules, which are self-contained heaters for use in cement plants and fossil fuel power facilities; and turnkey solutions that provide solutions for heat tracing comprising design, optimization, planning, product supply, engineering services, system integration, installation, commissioning, and maintenance. In addition, the company offers heating, sensing, monitoring, controlling, and calibration tools; and equipment for temporary electric power distribution and lighting products used in energy infrastructure construction projects and maintenance/turnaround projects. The company offers its solutions to the oil and gas, chemical processing, and power generation markets through a network of sales and service professionals, and distributors. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in San Marcos, Texas.