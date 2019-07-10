Comparing of Thermon Group Holdings Inc. (THR) and Gates Industrial Corporation plc (NYSE:GTES)

Both Thermon Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:THR) and Gates Industrial Corporation plc (NYSE:GTES) compete on a level playing field in the Diversified Machinery industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Thermon Group Holdings Inc. 24 2.02 N/A 0.67 38.04 Gates Industrial Corporation plc 14 0.95 N/A 0.83 15.68

Demonstrates Thermon Group Holdings Inc. and Gates Industrial Corporation plc earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. Gates Industrial Corporation plc is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Thermon Group Holdings Inc. When company has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. Thermon Group Holdings Inc. is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Thermon Group Holdings Inc. and Gates Industrial Corporation plc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Thermon Group Holdings Inc. 0.00% 6.6% 3.4% Gates Industrial Corporation plc 0.00% 40.1% 12.1%

Liquidity

Thermon Group Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.3 while its Quick Ratio is 2.4. On the competitive side is, Gates Industrial Corporation plc which has a 2.9 Current Ratio and a 2 Quick Ratio. Thermon Group Holdings Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Gates Industrial Corporation plc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Thermon Group Holdings Inc. and Gates Industrial Corporation plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Thermon Group Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Gates Industrial Corporation plc 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Gates Industrial Corporation plc’s consensus price target is $15, while its potential upside is 39.02%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Thermon Group Holdings Inc. and Gates Industrial Corporation plc has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 99.1% and 0%. Thermon Group Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.6%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Gates Industrial Corporation plc’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Thermon Group Holdings Inc. -0.74% 0.04% 5.71% 13.61% 7.68% 25.1% Gates Industrial Corporation plc -3.93% -20.55% -19.71% -12.44% -16.83% -2.19%

For the past year Thermon Group Holdings Inc. had bullish trend while Gates Industrial Corporation plc had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors Thermon Group Holdings Inc. beats Gates Industrial Corporation plc.

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. provides thermal engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. Its products include various electric heat tracing cables, steam tracing components, tubing bundles, and instrument and control products, as well as complementary product lines. The company offers self-regulating and power limiting heating cables, which automatically increase or decrease heat output as pipe temperature changes, as well as constant wattage heating cables; mineral insulated cables for generating high temperatures used in harsh environments; skin effect trace heaters, which could heat lines up to 15 miles long from a single power point; and heat traced tube bundles for environmental gas sampling systems. It also provides heat transfer compounds and steam tracers for steam tracing solutions; control and monitoring systems for electric tracing of pipes, tanks, hoppers, and instrument sampling systems; hopper heating modules, which are self-contained heaters for use in cement plants and fossil fuel power facilities; and turnkey solutions that provide solutions for heat tracing comprising design, optimization, planning, product supply, engineering services, system integration, installation, commissioning, and maintenance. In addition, the company offers heating, sensing, monitoring, controlling, and calibration tools; and equipment for temporary electric power distribution and lighting products used in energy infrastructure construction projects and maintenance/turnaround projects. The company offers its solutions to the oil and gas, chemical processing, and power generation markets through a network of sales and service professionals, and distributors. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in San Marcos, Texas.

Gates Industrial Corporation plc manufactures and sells engineered power transmission and fluid power solutions worldwide. Its power transmission products include synchronous belts, V-belts, CVT belts, or micro-V belts, as well as related components, including sprockets, pulleys, water pumps, tensioners, or other accessories. The company's power transmission product applications comprise stationary drives, mobile drives, engine systems, personal mobility products, and vertical lifts. Its fluid power products consist of hydraulic hoses and assemblies, hydraulic couplings, hydraulic tubing products, industrial hoses and assemblies, and engine hoses. The company's fluid power products are used in stationary hydraulics, mobile hydraulics, engine systems, and other industrial applications. It serves various end markets, such as construction, agriculture, energy, automotive, transportation, general industrial, consumer products, and others. The company sells its engineered products under the Gates brand. It offers its products to replacement channel customers, as well as to original equipment manufacturers as specified components. The company was founded in 1911 and is based in Denver, Colorado.