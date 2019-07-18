Comparing of Thermon Group Holdings Inc. (THR) and Broadwind Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN)

Thermon Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:THR) and Broadwind Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) compete with each other in the Diversified Machinery sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Thermon Group Holdings Inc. 24 2.00 N/A 0.67 38.04 Broadwind Energy Inc. 2 0.25 N/A -1.30 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Thermon Group Holdings Inc. and Broadwind Energy Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Thermon Group Holdings Inc. 0.00% 6.6% 3.4% Broadwind Energy Inc. 0.00% -41.2% -18.3%

Volatility & Risk

Thermon Group Holdings Inc. is 35.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.35. Broadwind Energy Inc.’s 86.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.86 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Thermon Group Holdings Inc. is 3.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.4. The Current Ratio of rival Broadwind Energy Inc. is 0.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.4. Thermon Group Holdings Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Broadwind Energy Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Thermon Group Holdings Inc. and Broadwind Energy Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 99.1% and 40.4%. 0.6% are Thermon Group Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 8.5% of Broadwind Energy Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Thermon Group Holdings Inc. -0.74% 0.04% 5.71% 13.61% 7.68% 25.1% Broadwind Energy Inc. -3.54% 4.12% 27.34% -8.29% -27.16% 36.15%

For the past year Thermon Group Holdings Inc. has weaker performance than Broadwind Energy Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Thermon Group Holdings Inc. beats Broadwind Energy Inc.

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. provides thermal engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. Its products include various electric heat tracing cables, steam tracing components, tubing bundles, and instrument and control products, as well as complementary product lines. The company offers self-regulating and power limiting heating cables, which automatically increase or decrease heat output as pipe temperature changes, as well as constant wattage heating cables; mineral insulated cables for generating high temperatures used in harsh environments; skin effect trace heaters, which could heat lines up to 15 miles long from a single power point; and heat traced tube bundles for environmental gas sampling systems. It also provides heat transfer compounds and steam tracers for steam tracing solutions; control and monitoring systems for electric tracing of pipes, tanks, hoppers, and instrument sampling systems; hopper heating modules, which are self-contained heaters for use in cement plants and fossil fuel power facilities; and turnkey solutions that provide solutions for heat tracing comprising design, optimization, planning, product supply, engineering services, system integration, installation, commissioning, and maintenance. In addition, the company offers heating, sensing, monitoring, controlling, and calibration tools; and equipment for temporary electric power distribution and lighting products used in energy infrastructure construction projects and maintenance/turnaround projects. The company offers its solutions to the oil and gas, chemical processing, and power generation markets through a network of sales and service professionals, and distributors. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in San Marcos, Texas.

Broadwind Energy, Inc. provides products to the energy, mining, and infrastructure sector customers primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Towers and Weldments, and Gearing. The Towers and Weldments segment manufactures towers that are designed for various megawatt wind turbines, as well as specialty fabrications and specialty weldments for mining and other industrial customers. The Gearing segment engineers, builds, and remanufactures precision gears and gearing systems for oil and gas, wind energy, mining, steel, and other industrial applications. The company serves various wind energy customers, such as wind turbine manufacturers, wind farm operators, and wind farm developers. Broadwind Energy, Inc. sells its products through its sales force and manufacturers' representatives. The company was formerly known as Tower Tech Holdings Inc. and changed its name to Broadwind Energy, Inc. in 2008. Broadwind Energy, Inc. is headquartered in Cicero, Illinois.