Comparing of Theravance Biopharma Inc. (TBPH) and Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH)

Theravance Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) and Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Theravance Biopharma Inc. 22 -0.09 34.00M -4.10 0.00 Bio-Techne Corporation 194 3.71 37.86M 3.10 67.86

Demonstrates Theravance Biopharma Inc. and Bio-Techne Corporation earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Theravance Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) and Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Theravance Biopharma Inc. 157,116,451.02% 619.9% -47.4% Bio-Techne Corporation 19,511,440.94% 11% 6.8%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.75 beta means Theravance Biopharma Inc.’s volatility is 75.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Bio-Techne Corporation has a 1.16 beta and it is 16.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Theravance Biopharma Inc. and Bio-Techne Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Theravance Biopharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Bio-Techne Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

The consensus price target of Theravance Biopharma Inc. is $55, with potential upside of 182.92%. On the other hand, Bio-Techne Corporation’s potential upside is 36.83% and its consensus price target is $270. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Theravance Biopharma Inc. seems more appealing than Bio-Techne Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 88.1% of Theravance Biopharma Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 95.5% of Bio-Techne Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 6.3% of Theravance Biopharma Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.3% of Bio-Techne Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Theravance Biopharma Inc. 13.62% 23.08% -11.69% -17.2% -10.59% -18.52% Bio-Techne Corporation 0.55% 0.43% 3.97% 24.8% 33.52% 45.21%

For the past year Theravance Biopharma Inc. had bearish trend while Bio-Techne Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 12 factors Bio-Techne Corporation beats Theravance Biopharma Inc.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc., a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes human therapeutics. The company offers VIBATIV (telavancin), a bactericidal, once-daily injectable antibiotic to treat patients with infections due to Staphylococcus aureus and other Gram-positive bacteria. Its product candidates include TD-1792 that is in phase III clinical trials for the treatment of skin and soft tissues infections; TD-6450, a multivalent NS5A inhibitor, which is in Phase II study for Hepatitis C Virus; and Revefenacin (TD-4208), a long acting muscarinic antagonist that is in Phase III clinical studies for chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. The companyÂ’s product candidates also comprise Axelopran, an oral peripherally active mu opioid receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trials for opioid induced constipation; Velusetrag (TD-5108), an oral and investigational medicine, which is in Phase II studies for gastrointestinal motility disorders; TD-8954, a selective 5-HT4 receptor agonist for gastrointestinal motility disorders; and TD-1473, a pan-Janus kinase inhibitor, which has completed phase I clinical studies for ulcerative colitis. In addition, it develops TD-0714, a Neprilysin inhibitor that has completed phase I clinical studies for heart failure and chronic kidney diseases; and TD-9855, an investigational norepinephrine and serotonin reuptake inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical studies for neurogenic orthostatic hypotension. Further, the company focuses on various drug development programs, including the combination of fluticasone furoate, umeclidinium, and vilanterol for the treatment of COPD and asthma; the Inhaled Bifunctional Muscarinic Antagonist-Beta2 Agonist program, as monotherapy; and in combination with other therapeutically active components, such as an inhaled corticosteroid. Theravance Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in George Town, the Cayman Islands.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates through three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers native and recombinant proteins, monoclonal and polyclonal antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active chemical compounds, and in situ genomic hybridization assays for the research and clinical diagnostics markets. It also provides various products, which serves as predictive biomarkers and therapeutic targets for various human diseases and conditions, including cancer, autoimmunity, diabetes, hypertension, obesity, inflammation, neurological disorders, and kidney failure. The Protein Platforms segment develops, manufactures, and sells tools, such as Biologics platform that enables researchers interrogate protein purity and identify contaminants during the development and production of biologics; Simple Western platform for protein analysis and identification; SimplePlex platform, an enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay for use in research and clinical diagnostics; and Single Cell Western platform to elucidate the properties of individual cells to understand cell behavior. The Diagnostics segment offers controls and calibrators for hematology clinical instruments; blood chemistry and blood gas quality controls, diagnostic immunoassays, and other bulk and custom reagents for the in vitro diagnostic market; bulk purified proteins, enzymes, disease-state plasmas, infectious disease antigens, and processed serums to the clinical diagnostic industry; and Paratest, a novel and convenient stool collection and test device for the veterinary market. The company was formerly known as Techne Corporation and changed its name to Bio-Techne Corporation in November 2014. Bio-Techne Corporation was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.