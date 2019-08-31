Comparing of Theravance Biopharma Inc. (TBPH) and Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA)

Theravance Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) and Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Theravance Biopharma Inc. 21 20.25 N/A -4.10 0.00 Axcella Health Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -8.48 0.00

In table 1 we can see Theravance Biopharma Inc. and Axcella Health Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Theravance Biopharma Inc. and Axcella Health Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Theravance Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 619.9% -47.4% Axcella Health Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Theravance Biopharma Inc. and Axcella Health Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Theravance Biopharma Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Axcella Health Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Theravance Biopharma Inc. has a 149.66% upside potential and a consensus price target of $55. Competitively Axcella Health Inc. has a consensus price target of $22.5, with potential upside of 224.68%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Axcella Health Inc. is looking more favorable than Theravance Biopharma Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Theravance Biopharma Inc. and Axcella Health Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 88.1% and 0% respectively. 6.3% are Theravance Biopharma Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Theravance Biopharma Inc. 13.62% 23.08% -11.69% -17.2% -10.59% -18.52% Axcella Health Inc. 15.85% -2.53% 0% 0% 0% -38.55%

For the past year Theravance Biopharma Inc. has stronger performance than Axcella Health Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Theravance Biopharma Inc. beats Axcella Health Inc.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc., a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes human therapeutics. The company offers VIBATIV (telavancin), a bactericidal, once-daily injectable antibiotic to treat patients with infections due to Staphylococcus aureus and other Gram-positive bacteria. Its product candidates include TD-1792 that is in phase III clinical trials for the treatment of skin and soft tissues infections; TD-6450, a multivalent NS5A inhibitor, which is in Phase II study for Hepatitis C Virus; and Revefenacin (TD-4208), a long acting muscarinic antagonist that is in Phase III clinical studies for chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. The companyÂ’s product candidates also comprise Axelopran, an oral peripherally active mu opioid receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trials for opioid induced constipation; Velusetrag (TD-5108), an oral and investigational medicine, which is in Phase II studies for gastrointestinal motility disorders; TD-8954, a selective 5-HT4 receptor agonist for gastrointestinal motility disorders; and TD-1473, a pan-Janus kinase inhibitor, which has completed phase I clinical studies for ulcerative colitis. In addition, it develops TD-0714, a Neprilysin inhibitor that has completed phase I clinical studies for heart failure and chronic kidney diseases; and TD-9855, an investigational norepinephrine and serotonin reuptake inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical studies for neurogenic orthostatic hypotension. Further, the company focuses on various drug development programs, including the combination of fluticasone furoate, umeclidinium, and vilanterol for the treatment of COPD and asthma; the Inhaled Bifunctional Muscarinic Antagonist-Beta2 Agonist program, as monotherapy; and in combination with other therapeutically active components, such as an inhaled corticosteroid. Theravance Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in George Town, the Cayman Islands.