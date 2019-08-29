Comparing of Theravance Biopharma Inc. (TBPH) and Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO)

Both Theravance Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) and Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Theravance Biopharma Inc. 21 19.73 N/A -4.10 0.00 Aptose Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.77 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Theravance Biopharma Inc. and Aptose Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Theravance Biopharma Inc. and Aptose Biosciences Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Theravance Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 619.9% -47.4% Aptose Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -182.8% -152.7%

Risk and Volatility

Theravance Biopharma Inc.’s current beta is 1.75 and it happens to be 75.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Aptose Biosciences Inc. on the other hand, has 1.61 beta which makes it 61.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Theravance Biopharma Inc. and Aptose Biosciences Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Theravance Biopharma Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Aptose Biosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Theravance Biopharma Inc. has a 162.91% upside potential and an average price target of $55. On the other hand, Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s potential upside is 148.45% and its average price target is $6. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Theravance Biopharma Inc. seems more appealing than Aptose Biosciences Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Theravance Biopharma Inc. and Aptose Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 88.1% and 35.1% respectively. Insiders held roughly 6.3% of Theravance Biopharma Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 20.4% of Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Theravance Biopharma Inc. 13.62% 23.08% -11.69% -17.2% -10.59% -18.52% Aptose Biosciences Inc. -6.67% -4.55% 29.23% 22.93% -12.8% 31.94%

For the past year Theravance Biopharma Inc. has -18.52% weaker performance while Aptose Biosciences Inc. has 31.94% stronger performance.

Summary

Theravance Biopharma Inc. beats Aptose Biosciences Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc., a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes human therapeutics. The company offers VIBATIV (telavancin), a bactericidal, once-daily injectable antibiotic to treat patients with infections due to Staphylococcus aureus and other Gram-positive bacteria. Its product candidates include TD-1792 that is in phase III clinical trials for the treatment of skin and soft tissues infections; TD-6450, a multivalent NS5A inhibitor, which is in Phase II study for Hepatitis C Virus; and Revefenacin (TD-4208), a long acting muscarinic antagonist that is in Phase III clinical studies for chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. The companyÂ’s product candidates also comprise Axelopran, an oral peripherally active mu opioid receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trials for opioid induced constipation; Velusetrag (TD-5108), an oral and investigational medicine, which is in Phase II studies for gastrointestinal motility disorders; TD-8954, a selective 5-HT4 receptor agonist for gastrointestinal motility disorders; and TD-1473, a pan-Janus kinase inhibitor, which has completed phase I clinical studies for ulcerative colitis. In addition, it develops TD-0714, a Neprilysin inhibitor that has completed phase I clinical studies for heart failure and chronic kidney diseases; and TD-9855, an investigational norepinephrine and serotonin reuptake inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical studies for neurogenic orthostatic hypotension. Further, the company focuses on various drug development programs, including the combination of fluticasone furoate, umeclidinium, and vilanterol for the treatment of COPD and asthma; the Inhaled Bifunctional Muscarinic Antagonist-Beta2 Agonist program, as monotherapy; and in combination with other therapeutically active components, such as an inhaled corticosteroid. Theravance Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in George Town, the Cayman Islands.

Aptose Biosciences Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies. The company has an agreement with CrystalGenomics, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize CG026806, a non-covalent small molecule therapeutic agent, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and chronic lymphocytic leukemia/mantle cell lymphoma. The company was formerly known as Lorus Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Aptose Biosciences Inc. in August 2014. Aptose Biosciences Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.