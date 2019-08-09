Comparing of Theravance Biopharma Inc. (TBPH) and Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM)

As Biotechnology businesses, Theravance Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) and Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Theravance Biopharma Inc. 22 18.40 N/A -4.10 0.00 Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. 8 586.94 N/A -1.12 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Theravance Biopharma Inc. and Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Theravance Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) and Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Theravance Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 619.9% -47.4% Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. 0.00% -33.4% -30.8%

Risk & Volatility

Theravance Biopharma Inc. has a 1.75 beta, while its volatility is 75.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. on the other hand, has 2.43 beta which makes it 143.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

Theravance Biopharma Inc. and Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Theravance Biopharma Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$50 is Theravance Biopharma Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 149.63%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 88.1% of Theravance Biopharma Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 76% of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Theravance Biopharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 6.3%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 11.22% of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Theravance Biopharma Inc. 13.62% 23.08% -11.69% -17.2% -10.59% -18.52% Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. -8.28% 15.9% 106.94% 342.57% 185.32% 325.71%

For the past year Theravance Biopharma Inc. had bearish trend while Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Theravance Biopharma Inc.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc., a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes human therapeutics. The company offers VIBATIV (telavancin), a bactericidal, once-daily injectable antibiotic to treat patients with infections due to Staphylococcus aureus and other Gram-positive bacteria. Its product candidates include TD-1792 that is in phase III clinical trials for the treatment of skin and soft tissues infections; TD-6450, a multivalent NS5A inhibitor, which is in Phase II study for Hepatitis C Virus; and Revefenacin (TD-4208), a long acting muscarinic antagonist that is in Phase III clinical studies for chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. The companyÂ’s product candidates also comprise Axelopran, an oral peripherally active mu opioid receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trials for opioid induced constipation; Velusetrag (TD-5108), an oral and investigational medicine, which is in Phase II studies for gastrointestinal motility disorders; TD-8954, a selective 5-HT4 receptor agonist for gastrointestinal motility disorders; and TD-1473, a pan-Janus kinase inhibitor, which has completed phase I clinical studies for ulcerative colitis. In addition, it develops TD-0714, a Neprilysin inhibitor that has completed phase I clinical studies for heart failure and chronic kidney diseases; and TD-9855, an investigational norepinephrine and serotonin reuptake inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical studies for neurogenic orthostatic hypotension. Further, the company focuses on various drug development programs, including the combination of fluticasone furoate, umeclidinium, and vilanterol for the treatment of COPD and asthma; the Inhaled Bifunctional Muscarinic Antagonist-Beta2 Agonist program, as monotherapy; and in combination with other therapeutically active components, such as an inhaled corticosteroid. Theravance Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in George Town, the Cayman Islands.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc., a gene therapy company, discovers and develops novel medicines for patients suffering from rare diseases or diseases of eye. The company has a pipeline that includes product candidates to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (wAMD), alpha 1 antitrypsin deficiency (A1AT), and hereditary angioedema. Its lead gene therapy programs include ADVM-022 and ADVM-032, which are in the preclinical development of new anti-VEGF gene therapy candidates for wAMD diseases; and ADVM-043, which is in patient enrollment in a phase 1/2 trial for the treatment of A1AT. The company is also developing ADVM-053 to treat hereditary angioedema; and other product candidates, such as ocular therapeutics, including AVA-311 for the treatment of juvenile X-linked retinoschisis. It has collaboration agreements with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize gene therapy products for ophthalmic diseases; and Editas Medicine, Inc. to explore the delivery of genome editing medicines for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Avalanche Biotechnologies, Inc. and changed its name to Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. in May 2016. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.