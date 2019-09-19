Comparing of Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (TRPX) and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC)

Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:TRPX) and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Therapix Biosciences Ltd. 3 0.00 N/A -2.57 0.00 Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. 5 0.00 N/A -0.51 0.00

Table 1 highlights Therapix Biosciences Ltd. and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Therapix Biosciences Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Therapix Biosciences Ltd. shares and 2.46% of Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. shares. Insiders owned 2.08% of Therapix Biosciences Ltd. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Therapix Biosciences Ltd. -12.16% 4.84% -24.2% -28.77% -30.48% -20% Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. -2.37% -4.63% -11.97% -21.97% 0% -6.36%

For the past year Therapix Biosciences Ltd.’s stock price has bigger decline than Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.

Summary

Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. beats on 3 of the 3 factors Therapix Biosciences Ltd.

Therapix Biosciences Ltd., a specialty clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops drugs based on cannabinoid molecules. Its drug development programs include Joint Pharma that develops THX-TS01 for the treatment of Tourette Syndrome (TS); and BrainBright Pharma, which develops THX-ULD01, a drug candidate based on an ultra-low dose of dronabinol for the treatment for mild cognitive impairment. The company was formerly known as NasVax Ltd. and changed its name to Therapix Biosciences Ltd. in November 2013. Therapix Biosciences Ltd. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.