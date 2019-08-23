Comparing of Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (TRPX) and AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AGE)

Since Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:TRPX) and AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AGE) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Therapix Biosciences Ltd. 3 0.00 N/A -2.57 0.00 AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 4 67.37 N/A -0.29 0.00

In table 1 we can see Therapix Biosciences Ltd. and AgeX Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Therapix Biosciences Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -109.8% -85.5%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Therapix Biosciences Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 23.5% of AgeX Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 2.08% of Therapix Biosciences Ltd.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of AgeX Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Therapix Biosciences Ltd. -12.16% 4.84% -24.2% -28.77% -30.48% -20% AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 31.39% -12.28% -35.18% -25.45% 0% -2.01%

For the past year Therapix Biosciences Ltd. was more bearish than AgeX Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

AgeX Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Therapix Biosciences Ltd.

Therapix Biosciences Ltd., a specialty clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops drugs based on cannabinoid molecules. Its drug development programs include Joint Pharma that develops THX-TS01 for the treatment of Tourette Syndrome (TS); and BrainBright Pharma, which develops THX-ULD01, a drug candidate based on an ultra-low dose of dronabinol for the treatment for mild cognitive impairment. The company was formerly known as NasVax Ltd. and changed its name to Therapix Biosciences Ltd. in November 2013. Therapix Biosciences Ltd. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.