Comparing of The9 Limited (NCTY) and Avid Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID)

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY) and Avid Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID). The two are both Multimedia & Graphics Software companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The9 Limited 1 0.00 N/A -2.35 0.00 Avid Technology Inc. 7 0.99 N/A -0.05 0.00

Demonstrates The9 Limited and Avid Technology Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The9 Limited 0.00% 46.9% -99.4% Avid Technology Inc. 0.00% 1.1% -0.7%

Risk and Volatility

The9 Limited has a 2.24 beta, while its volatility is 124.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Avid Technology Inc.’s 79.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.79 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for The9 Limited and Avid Technology Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The9 Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Avid Technology Inc. 1 2 0 2.67

Competitively Avid Technology Inc. has a consensus target price of $5.75, with potential downside of -41.21%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The9 Limited and Avid Technology Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0.04% and 72.6%. About 45.1% of The9 Limited’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Avid Technology Inc. has 4.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The9 Limited -0.68% -21.51% 25.16% -12.57% 7.35% 41.75% Avid Technology Inc. -11.45% -6.13% 57.78% 37.99% 54.96% 64.42%

For the past year The9 Limited has weaker performance than Avid Technology Inc.

Summary

Avid Technology Inc. beats The9 Limited on 7 of the 8 factors.

The9 Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online game developer and operator in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company offers online games, including massively multiplayer online games, mobile games, and TV games. It also provides training services, such as smartphone application programming training services to college students, as well as operates mobile advertising platform. The company was formerly known as GameNow.net Limited and changed its name to The9 Limited in February 2004. The9 Limited was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.

Avid Technology, Inc. develops, markets, sells, and supports software and hardware for digital media content production, management, and distribution worldwide. The company offers professional video creative tools, such as Media Composer product line that is used to edit video content; NewsCutter option and iNews systems for news production; Avid Symphony option, which is used during post-production; and Media Composer | Cloud solution that enables broadcast news professionals to acquire, access, edit, and finish stories. It also offers media management solutions comprising Avid MediaCentral | UX Web and mobile-based apps that provide real-time access to media assets for media professional; and Avid Interplay asset management solutions, which offers network, storage, and database solutions to enable users to simultaneously share and manage media assets across a project or organization. In addition, the company provides Avid shared storage systems; AirSpeed 5000 and 5500 video servers; and Pro Tools digital audio software and workstation solutions that facilitate the audio production process. Further, it offers complementary control surfaces and consoles; VENUE product family that includes console systems for mixing audio for live sound reinforcement; and Sibelius-branded software, which allows users to create, edit, and publish musical scores. Additionally, the company provides workflow design and consulting; program and project management; system installation and commissioning; custom development; and role-based product level training services. It offers its products and solutions to customers in broadcast and media, video and audio post, and professional markets through a network of sales representatives, independent distributors, value-added resellers, dealers, retailers, and digital sales channels. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.