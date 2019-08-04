Comparing of The Williams Companies Inc. (WMB) and Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH)

We will be contrasting the differences between The Williams Companies Inc. (NYSE:WMB) and Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) as far as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Oil & Gas Pipelines industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Williams Companies Inc. 28 3.52 N/A -0.02 0.00 Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund 18 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of The Williams Companies Inc. and Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of The Williams Companies Inc. and Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Williams Companies Inc. 0.00% -0.8% -0.2% Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The Williams Companies Inc. and Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Williams Companies Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund 0 0 0 0.00

The Williams Companies Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 25.27% and an $31.33 consensus target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both The Williams Companies Inc. and Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund are owned by institutional investors at 90.9% and 16.78% respectively. 0.1% are The Williams Companies Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Williams Companies Inc. -8.4% -12.19% -11.94% -8.81% -16.67% 11.75% Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund 0.33% 1.06% -3.32% 4.21% -2.8% 13.35%

For the past year The Williams Companies Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund.

The Williams Companies, Inc. operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Williams Partners, Williams NGL (natural gas liquids) & Petchem Services, and Other segments. It owns and operates natural gas pipeline system extending from Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and the offshore Gulf of Mexico through Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey to the New York City metropolitan area. The company also owns and operates a natural gas pipeline system extending from the San Juan basin in northwestern New Mexico and southwestern Colorado through Colorado, Utah, Wyoming, Idaho, Oregon, and Washington to a point on the Canadian border near Sumas, Washington; gulfstream natural gas pipeline system extending from the Mobile Bay area in Alabama to markets in Florida; and constitution pipeline that would connect its gathering system in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania to the Iroquois Gas Transmission and Tennessee Gas Pipeline systems in New York. In addition, it provides natural gas gathering, treating, processing, and compression; NGL production, fractionation, storage, marketing, and transportation; deepwater production handling and crude oil transportation; and olefin production services, as well as transports and stores natural gas to local natural gas distribution companies, municipal utilities, direct industrial users, electric power generators, and natural gas marketers and producers. Further, the company offers construction management services. As of December 31, 2016, it owned and operated approximately 13,600 miles of pipelines. The Williams Companies, Inc. was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.