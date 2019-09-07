Comparing of The Travelers Companies Inc. (TRV) and Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR)

As Property & Casualty Insurance companies, The Travelers Companies Inc. (NYSE:TRV) and Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Travelers Companies Inc. 144 1.24 N/A 10.02 14.63 Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited 1 1.37 N/A -0.99 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents The Travelers Companies Inc. (NYSE:TRV) and Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Travelers Companies Inc. 0.00% 11.2% 2.5% Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited 0.00% -50.3% -37.4%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.95 shows that The Travelers Companies Inc. is 5.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited’s 82.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.82 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The Travelers Companies Inc. and Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Travelers Companies Inc. 1 1 1 2.33 Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited 0 0 0 0.00

The Travelers Companies Inc. has a -5.62% downside potential and an average price target of $144.25.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 83.1% of The Travelers Companies Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 3.3% of Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.3% of The Travelers Companies Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 4.1% of Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Travelers Companies Inc. -1.5% -3.17% 2.47% 16.48% 11.84% 22.44% Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited 1% -4.72% -16.53% 5.2% -38.04% 60.32%

For the past year The Travelers Companies Inc. has weaker performance than Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited

Summary

The Travelers Companies Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited.

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited operates as a specialty property and casualty reinsurer that provides reinsurance solutions. It focuses on underwriting fully-collateralized reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in George Town, the Cayman Islands.