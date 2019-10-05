Comparing of The Trade Desk Inc. (TTD) and Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

The Trade Desk Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) and Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) compete against each other in the Application Software sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Trade Desk Inc. 221 1.99 37.08M 1.92 137.07 Workiva Inc. 46 0.00 31.71M -1.09 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Trade Desk Inc. 16,760,837.14% 24.4% 9.1% Workiva Inc. 68,934,782.61% 534.9% -22%

Liquidity

1.6 and 1.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of The Trade Desk Inc. Its rival Workiva Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1 and 1 respectively. The Trade Desk Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Workiva Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for The Trade Desk Inc. and Workiva Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Trade Desk Inc. 0 2 2 2.50 Workiva Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The Trade Desk Inc.’s upside potential is 24.10% at a $233 average price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 82.1% of The Trade Desk Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 67.2% of Workiva Inc. are owned by institutional investors. The Trade Desk Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 6.9% of Workiva Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Trade Desk Inc. 6.01% 12.64% 19.03% 88.01% 206.32% 126.87% Workiva Inc. -2.9% -2.23% 9.61% 45.58% 128.59% 60.18%

For the past year The Trade Desk Inc. has stronger performance than Workiva Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 12 factors The Trade Desk Inc. beats Workiva Inc.

Workiva Inc. provides cloud solutions for enterprises to improve productivity, accountability, and insight into business data in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for finance and accounting, audit and internal controls, risk and compliance, and operations markets. The company provides Wdesk, a collaborative work management platform to collect, link, report, and analyze the business data, as well as to create, review, and publish data-linked documents and reports. Its proprietary, word processing, spreadsheet, and presentation applications are integrated and built a data management engine that allows work anytime from anywhere with an Internet connection. The company serves organizations, including Fortune 500 companies. Workiva Inc. has a strategic partnership with EisnerAmper LLP to streamline companyÂ’s documents, as well as implement and assess internal controls over financial reporting as required under the Sarbanes-Oxley Act. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ames, Iowa.