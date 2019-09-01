Comparing of The Trade Desk Inc. (TTD) and Telaria Inc. (NYSE:TLRA)

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation in The Trade Desk Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) and Telaria Inc. (NYSE:TLRA). The two are both Application Software companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Trade Desk Inc. 220 19.60 N/A 1.92 137.07 Telaria Inc. 7 7.05 N/A -0.16 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for The Trade Desk Inc. and Telaria Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Trade Desk Inc. 0.00% 24.4% 9.1% Telaria Inc. 0.00% -11.7% -4.6%

Liquidity

The Trade Desk Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.6 and 1.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Telaria Inc. are 1.4 and 1.4 respectively. The Trade Desk Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Telaria Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for The Trade Desk Inc. and Telaria Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Trade Desk Inc. 1 1 2 2.50 Telaria Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The Trade Desk Inc.’s downside potential is -6.01% at a $231 consensus price target. On the other hand, Telaria Inc.’s potential downside is -9.82% and its consensus price target is $9. The information presented earlier suggests that The Trade Desk Inc. looks more robust than Telaria Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 82.1% of The Trade Desk Inc. shares and 94.4% of Telaria Inc. shares. Insiders owned 1% of The Trade Desk Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 2.8% of Telaria Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Trade Desk Inc. 6.01% 12.64% 19.03% 88.01% 206.32% 126.87% Telaria Inc. 6.16% 7.71% 12.66% 155.52% 121.92% 196.7%

For the past year The Trade Desk Inc. has weaker performance than Telaria Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors The Trade Desk Inc. beats Telaria Inc.

Telaria, Inc. provides online video advertising services for buyers and sellers of video advertisements in the United States. The companyÂ’s technology optimizes performance of video ad campaigns across various screens, including computers, smartphones, tablets, and connected TVs; analyzes video content; detects viewer and system attributes; and leverages its repository of stored and integrated third-party data. It also provides Tremor Video DSP, a customizable user interface that allows buyers to manage the execution of campaigns on a programmatic basis; and Tremor Video SSP, which offers tools to manage supply hierarchies and demand tiers, and real-time reports that allows sellers to monitor bidding activity on their inventory. The company was formerly known as Tremor Video, Inc. and changed its name to Telaria, Inc. in September 2017. Telaria, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, New York.