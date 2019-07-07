Comparing of The Trade Desk Inc. (TTD) and SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

We are comparing The Trade Desk Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) and SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Application Software companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Trade Desk Inc. 187 20.65 N/A 1.91 104.65 SAP SE 115 0.00 N/A 3.06 41.18

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. SAP SE has lower revenue, but higher earnings than The Trade Desk Inc. The business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. The Trade Desk Inc. is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Trade Desk Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% SAP SE 0.00% 11.8% 6.4%

Liquidity

1.6 and 1.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of The Trade Desk Inc. Its rival SAP SE’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.1 and 1.1 respectively. The Trade Desk Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than SAP SE.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for The Trade Desk Inc. and SAP SE are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Trade Desk Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 SAP SE 0 1 2 2.67

The Trade Desk Inc.’s average price target is $196.67, while its potential downside is -17.29%. Competitively SAP SE has an average price target of $158.5, with potential upside of 14.72%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, SAP SE is looking more favorable than The Trade Desk Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both The Trade Desk Inc. and SAP SE are owned by institutional investors at 83.7% and 4.9% respectively. Insiders held roughly 1.4% of The Trade Desk Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 25.5% of SAP SE shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Trade Desk Inc. -10.01% -1.13% 32.07% 63.07% 166.79% 72.22% SAP SE 1.5% 11.85% 19.87% 16.49% 9.53% 26.74%

For the past year The Trade Desk Inc. was more bullish than SAP SE.

Summary

The Trade Desk Inc. beats on 8 of the 12 factors SAP SE.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software and database company worldwide. It offers SAP HANA and SAP S/4HANA, which are in-memory computing platforms that store and process huge data, and eliminate the maintenance of separate legacy systems and siloed data; SAP BW/4HANA, a data warehouse software; SAP S/4HANA Cloud, a software-as-a-service solution that provides the scalability, ease of management, and security; SAP SuccessFactors, a suite of human capital management solutions to develop, manage, engage, and empower the workforce; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management solution; SAP Ariba, a guided buying, light enablement, and open platform solution; and SAP Fieldglass, a solution to procure and manage external workforce. The company also provides SAP Cloud Platform, an in-memory platform-as-a-service to build, run, and extend business applications; SAP BusinessObjects Cloud, a cloud analytics solution; SAP Digital Boardroom, a solution to access company data in real time; and SAP Leonardo, a solution to digitize manufacturing, logistics, and asset management processes, as well as maintenance, consulting, and training services. It serves various lines of business, including asset management, commerce, finance, human resources, manufacturing, marketing, research and development/engineering, sales, service, sourcing and procurement, supply chain, and sustainability, as well as the consumer, discrete manufacturing, energy and natural resources, financial services, public services, and services sectors. The company has a strategic partnership with Apple Inc. to build a SAP Cloud Platform software development kit for iOS that enables businesses, designers, and developers to build their own native iOS apps for iPhones and iPads. SAP SE was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Walldorf, Germany.