Comparing of The Trade Desk Inc. (TTD) and Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY)

The Trade Desk Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) and Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) have been rivals in the Application Software for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Trade Desk Inc. 191 21.20 N/A 1.91 104.65 Paylocity Holding Corporation 87 12.36 N/A 0.76 127.71

Table 1 demonstrates The Trade Desk Inc. and Paylocity Holding Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Paylocity Holding Corporation has lower revenue and earnings than The Trade Desk Inc. The company that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. The Trade Desk Inc. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Paylocity Holding Corporation, indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Trade Desk Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Paylocity Holding Corporation 0.00% 17.1% 2.5%

Liquidity

The Trade Desk Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.6 while its Quick Ratio is 1.6. On the competitive side is, Paylocity Holding Corporation which has a 1.1 Current Ratio and a 1.1 Quick Ratio. The Trade Desk Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Paylocity Holding Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The Trade Desk Inc. and Paylocity Holding Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Trade Desk Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Paylocity Holding Corporation 0 0 3 3.00

The Trade Desk Inc.’s average target price is $196.67, while its potential downside is -19.41%. Paylocity Holding Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $105.33 average target price and a 1.69% potential upside. Based on the results delivered earlier, Paylocity Holding Corporation is looking more favorable than The Trade Desk Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The Trade Desk Inc. and Paylocity Holding Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 83.7% and 67.9%. Insiders owned 1.4% of The Trade Desk Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 33% of Paylocity Holding Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Trade Desk Inc. -10.01% -1.13% 32.07% 63.07% 166.79% 72.22% Paylocity Holding Corporation 1.13% 8.2% 16.98% 51.99% 76.49% 60.57%

For the past year The Trade Desk Inc. has stronger performance than Paylocity Holding Corporation

Summary

The Trade Desk Inc. beats on 7 of the 11 factors Paylocity Holding Corporation.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management (HCM) software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. It offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management and HR compliance and reporting; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process. The company also provides Paylocity Web Benefits and Paylocity Enterprise Benefits, which are benefit management solutions that integrate with insurance carrier systems to provide automated administrative processes and allow users to choose benefit elections and make life event changes online, summarize benefit elections, and perform other benefit-related tasks, as well as enable premium reconciliation, management of voluntary benefits, and reporting. Paylocity Holding Corporation was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Arlington Heights, Illinois.