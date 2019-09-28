Comparing of The Toro Company (TTC) and Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) and Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc. (NYSE:SSD) compete with each other in the Small Tools & Accessories sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Toro Company 73 1.27 104.07M 2.71 26.85 Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc. 65 4.98 40.74M 2.66 23.24

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for The Toro Company and Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc. Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than The Toro Company. Business that presently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. The Toro Company has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Toro Company 143,307,628.75% 41.6% 16.3% Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc. 62,379,421.22% 14.1% 11.7%

Volatility & Risk

The Toro Company is 19.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.81. Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc.’s 42.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.42 beta.

Liquidity

The Toro Company’s Current Ratio is 1.5 while its Quick Ratio is 0.8. On the competitive side is, Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc. which has a 3.8 Current Ratio and a 2 Quick Ratio. Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to The Toro Company.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 84.3% of The Toro Company shares and 91.7% of Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc. shares. The Toro Company’s share owned by insiders are 0.2%. Competitively, 0.6% are Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Toro Company 0.76% 9.97% 0.15% 22.26% 23.19% 30.31% Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc. -5.84% -6.79% -3.62% 2.07% 2.93% 14.1%

For the past year The Toro Company has stronger performance than Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc.

Summary

The Toro Company beats on 12 of the 13 factors Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional turf maintenance equipment and services, turf irrigation systems, landscaping equipment and lighting products, snow and ice management products, agricultural micro-irrigation systems, rental and specialty construction equipment, and residential yard and snow thrower products worldwide. Its Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, such as sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories; sprinkler heads, electric and hydraulic valves, controllers, computer irrigation central control systems, and micro-irrigation drip tape and hose products, as well as professionally installed lighting products. This segment markets its products to professional users engaged in maintaining golf courses, sports fields, municipal properties, agricultural fields, residential and commercial landscapes, and removing snow through a network of distributors and dealers, as well as directly to government customers, rental companies, and retailers. The companyÂ’s Residential segment provides walk power mowers, riding mowers, snow throwers, replacement parts, and home solutions products, including trimmers, blowers, blower-vacuums, and underground and hose-end retail irrigation products. This segment sells its products to homeowners through a network of distributors and dealers; and an array of home centers, hardware retailers, and mass retailers, as well as through the Internet. The Toro Company was founded in 1914 and is headquartered in Bloomington, Minnesota.

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, and pre-fabricated lateral systems used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, and fiber reinforced materials for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete repair, protection, and strengthening applications. It also provides wood shrinkage compensating devices; ornamental product line; cold formed steel connections; structural screws for wood, metal, and composite decking applications; and mechanical anchors for use in hollow wall conditions and for overhead applications. The company markets its products to the residential construction, light industrial and commercial construction, remodeling, and do-it-yourself markets primarily in the United States, Canada, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, Switzerland, Portugal, Poland, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, China, Taiwan, and Vietnam, as well as in Mexico, Chile, and the Middle East. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. was founded in 1956 and is based in Pleasanton, California.