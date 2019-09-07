Comparing of The Southern Company (SO) and Clearway Energy Inc. (NYSE:CWEN.A)

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) and Clearway Energy Inc. (NYSE:CWEN.A) are two firms in the Electric Utilities that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Southern Company 54 2.78 N/A 3.21 17.49 Clearway Energy Inc. 16 3.24 N/A 0.06 306.61

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of The Southern Company and Clearway Energy Inc. Clearway Energy Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to The Southern Company. The business that Currently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. The Southern Company’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Clearway Energy Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Southern Company 0.00% 13.5% 3% Clearway Energy Inc. 0.00% 0.6% 0.1%

Risk & Volatility

The Southern Company’s volatility measures that it’s 81.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.19 beta. Clearway Energy Inc.’s 1.19 beta is the reason why it is 19.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Southern Company’s Current Ratio is 0.9 while its Quick Ratio is 0.7. On the competitive side is, Clearway Energy Inc. which has a 0.3 Current Ratio and a 0.2 Quick Ratio. The Southern Company is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Clearway Energy Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for The Southern Company and Clearway Energy Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Southern Company 1 2 0 2.67 Clearway Energy Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of The Southern Company is $58.67, with potential downside of -1.69%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 58.5% of The Southern Company shares and 84.8% of Clearway Energy Inc. shares. About 0.1% of The Southern Company’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.2% of Clearway Energy Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Southern Company 1.01% 2.48% 7.01% 17.4% 17.3% 27.96% Clearway Energy Inc. -1.72% 6.12% 12.44% 19.15% -5.56% 1.48%

For the past year The Southern Company was more bullish than Clearway Energy Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors The Southern Company beats Clearway Energy Inc.

The Southern Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects; sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in seven states, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas midstream operations. It owns/operates 33 hydroelectric generating stations, 29 fossil fuel generating stations, 3 nuclear generating stations, 14 combined cycle/cogeneration stations, 33 solar facilities, 9 wind facilities, 1 biomass facility, and 1 landfill gas facility. As of February 22, 2017, it had 44,000 megawatts of generating capacity and 1,500 billion cubic feet of combined natural gas consumption and throughput volume serving 9 million electric and gas utility customers. The company also provides digital wireless communications services with various communication options, including push to talk, cellular service, text messaging, wireless Internet access, and wireless data. The Southern Company was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.