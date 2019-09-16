Comparing of the Rubicon Project Inc. (RUBI) and StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

the Rubicon Project Inc. (NYSE:RUBI) and StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) have been rivals in the Application Software for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio the Rubicon Project Inc. 7 3.40 N/A -0.92 0.00 StoneCo Ltd. 32 0.00 N/A 0.63 55.75

Demonstrates the Rubicon Project Inc. and StoneCo Ltd. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has the Rubicon Project Inc. and StoneCo Ltd.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets the Rubicon Project Inc. 0.00% -39.5% -14.1% StoneCo Ltd. 0.00% 15.5% 4.3%

Liquidity

the Rubicon Project Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.2 and 1.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor StoneCo Ltd. are 1.8 and 1.8 respectively. StoneCo Ltd. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to the Rubicon Project Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown the Rubicon Project Inc. and StoneCo Ltd.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score the Rubicon Project Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 StoneCo Ltd. 1 1 4 2.67

the Rubicon Project Inc. has a consensus target price of $9, and a -0.77% downside potential. Meanwhile, StoneCo Ltd.’s average target price is $33.5, while its potential upside is 1.85%. The information presented earlier suggests that StoneCo Ltd. looks more robust than the Rubicon Project Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 68.4% of the Rubicon Project Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 77% of StoneCo Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. About 10.4% of the Rubicon Project Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 26.68% of StoneCo Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) the Rubicon Project Inc. 2.98% 14.95% 21.96% 76.16% 160.62% 104.02% StoneCo Ltd. 5.1% 21.23% 29.67% 63.14% 0% 89.86%

For the past year the Rubicon Project Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than StoneCo Ltd.

Summary

StoneCo Ltd. beats on 7 of the 10 factors the Rubicon Project Inc.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions that empower merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors. As of June 30, 2018, the company served approximately 200,000 clients, which included digital, and brick-and-mortar merchants, primarily small-and-medium-sized businesses; and 95 integrated partners, such as global payment service providers, digital marketplaces, and integrated software vendors. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil.