Comparing of The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (RBS) and Its Peers

We are comparing The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (NYSE:RBS) and its competitors on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They are Foreign Money Center Banks companies, competing one another.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
0.6% of The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.27% of all Foreign Money Center Banks’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc has 68.6% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 23.13% insiders ownership for its rivals.
Profitability
On first table we have The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc and its rivals’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc
|46,501,006,829.84%
|3.30%
|0.20%
|Industry Average
|18.76%
|9.23%
|0.81%
Earnings and Valuation
The following data compares The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc and its rivals’ top-line revenue, valuation and net profit.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc
|2.24B
|5
|16.97
|Industry Average
|3.05B
|16.25B
|14.89
The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its competitors. With presently higher price-to-earnings ratio The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc is more expensive than its rivals.
Analyst Ratings
Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc and its rivals.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|0.00
|1.00
|1.00
|2.25
As a group, Foreign Money Center Banks companies have a potential upside of 41.60%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc and its competitors.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc
|-7.56%
|-5.94%
|-14.47%
|-16.46%
|-20.3%
|-3.76%
|Industry Average
|1.19%
|0.89%
|1.82%
|9.57%
|0.00%
|10.43%
For the past year The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc had bearish trend while The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc’s competitors had bullish trend.
Risk & Volatility
A beta of 1.11 shows that The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc is 11.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc’s rivals have beta of 1.17 which is 17.30% more volatile than S&P 500.
Dividends
The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc does not pay a dividend.
Summary
The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc’s peers beat The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc on 4 of the 5 factors.
