Comparing of The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (RBS) and Its Peers

We are comparing The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (NYSE:RBS) and its competitors on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They are Foreign Money Center Banks companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.6% of The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.27% of all Foreign Money Center Banks’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc has 68.6% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 23.13% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc and its rivals’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc 46,501,006,829.84% 3.30% 0.20% Industry Average 18.76% 9.23% 0.81%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc and its rivals’ top-line revenue, valuation and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc 2.24B 5 16.97 Industry Average 3.05B 16.25B 14.89

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its competitors. With presently higher price-to-earnings ratio The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc is more expensive than its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.00 1.00 2.25

As a group, Foreign Money Center Banks companies have a potential upside of 41.60%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc -7.56% -5.94% -14.47% -16.46% -20.3% -3.76% Industry Average 1.19% 0.89% 1.82% 9.57% 0.00% 10.43%

For the past year The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc had bearish trend while The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc’s competitors had bullish trend.

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.11 shows that The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc is 11.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc’s rivals have beta of 1.17 which is 17.30% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc does not pay a dividend.

Summary

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc’s peers beat The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc on 4 of the 5 factors.