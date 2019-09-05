Comparing of The RealReal Inc. (REAL) and Ruhnn Holding Limited (NASDAQ:RUHN)

As Specialty Retail Other businesses, The RealReal Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) and Ruhnn Holding Limited (NASDAQ:RUHN), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|The RealReal Inc.
|116
|5.11
|N/A
|-11.34
|0.00
|Ruhnn Holding Limited
|5
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.13
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of The RealReal Inc. and Ruhnn Holding Limited.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us The RealReal Inc. and Ruhnn Holding Limited’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|The RealReal Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Ruhnn Holding Limited
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
In next table is delivered The RealReal Inc. and Ruhnn Holding Limited’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|The RealReal Inc.
|0
|1
|1
|2.50
|Ruhnn Holding Limited
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The RealReal Inc.’s upside potential is 44.64% at a $22 average target price.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The RealReal Inc. and Ruhnn Holding Limited has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 41.5% and 0%. The RealReal Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 9.77%.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|The RealReal Inc.
|0.16%
|-7.53%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-15.05%
|Ruhnn Holding Limited
|-2.44%
|2.86%
|-49.01%
|0%
|0%
|-54.14%
For the past year The RealReal Inc. was less bearish than Ruhnn Holding Limited.
Summary
On 4 of the 6 factors The RealReal Inc. beats Ruhnn Holding Limited.
