Comparing of The RealReal Inc. (REAL) and Ruhnn Holding Limited (NASDAQ:RUHN)

As Specialty Retail Other businesses, The RealReal Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) and Ruhnn Holding Limited (NASDAQ:RUHN), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The RealReal Inc. 116 5.11 N/A -11.34 0.00 Ruhnn Holding Limited 5 0.00 N/A -0.13 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of The RealReal Inc. and Ruhnn Holding Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us The RealReal Inc. and Ruhnn Holding Limited’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The RealReal Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Ruhnn Holding Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered The RealReal Inc. and Ruhnn Holding Limited’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The RealReal Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Ruhnn Holding Limited 0 0 0 0.00

The RealReal Inc.’s upside potential is 44.64% at a $22 average target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The RealReal Inc. and Ruhnn Holding Limited has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 41.5% and 0%. The RealReal Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 9.77%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The RealReal Inc. 0.16% -7.53% 0% 0% 0% -15.05% Ruhnn Holding Limited -2.44% 2.86% -49.01% 0% 0% -54.14%

For the past year The RealReal Inc. was less bearish than Ruhnn Holding Limited.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors The RealReal Inc. beats Ruhnn Holding Limited.