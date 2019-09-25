Comparing of The Progressive Corporation (PGR) and Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:BCRH)

The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) and Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:BCRH) have been rivals in the Property & Casualty Insurance for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Progressive Corporation 77 1.27 N/A 5.50 14.74 Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. 7 1.92 N/A -3.12 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of The Progressive Corporation and Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Progressive Corporation 0.00% 23.7% 5.6% Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. 0.00% -25.9% -17.1%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.64 shows that The Progressive Corporation is 36.00% less volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. has a 0.7 beta which is 30.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for The Progressive Corporation and Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Progressive Corporation 0 2 5 2.71 Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 11.95% for The Progressive Corporation with consensus price target of $85.71.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The Progressive Corporation and Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 81.5% and 42.3%. Insiders held 0.3% of The Progressive Corporation shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 5% of Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Progressive Corporation -0.05% -0.94% 5.29% 21.32% 36.28% 34.23% Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. 20.51% 22.9% 6.06% 22.9% -25.81% 46.36%

For the past year The Progressive Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd.

Summary

The Progressive Corporation beats on 6 of the 8 factors Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial property-casualty insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles. This segmentÂ’s products include personal auto insurance; and special lines products, including insurance for motorcycles, ATVs, RVs, mobile homes, watercraft, and snowmobiles. The companyÂ’s Commercial Lines segment provides primary liability, physical damage, and other auto-related insurance for autos, vans, and pick-up trucks, and dump trucks used by small businesses; tractors, trailers, and straight trucks primarily used by regional general freight and expeditor-type businesses, and non-fleet long-haul operators; dump trucks, log trucks, and garbage trucks used by dirt, sand and gravel, logging, and coal-type businesses; tow trucks and wreckers used in towing services and gas/service station businesses; and non-fleet taxis, black-car services, and airport taxis. Its Property segment provides residential property insurance for homeowners, other property owners, and renters, as well as offers personal umbrella insurance, and primary and excess flood insurance. The company also offers policy issuance and claims adjusting services; home, condominium, renters, and other insurance; and general liability and business owners policies, and workersÂ’ compensation insurance, as well as sells personal auto physical damage and auto property damage liability insurance in Australia. In addition, it offers reinsurance services. The Progressive Corporation sells its products and services through independent insurance agencies, as well as directly on Internet, and mobile devices, and over the phone. The company was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Mayfield Village, Ohio.

Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides collateralized reinsurance in the property catastrophe market in the United States and internationally. It also invests in various insurance-linked securities. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.