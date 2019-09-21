Comparing of The Peck Company Holdings Inc. (PECK) and Act II Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACTTU)

Both The Peck Company Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PECK) and Act II Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACTTU) compete on a level playing field in the Conglomerates industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|The Peck Company Holdings Inc.
|8
|1.62
|N/A
|0.01
|405.73
|Act II Global Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for The Peck Company Holdings Inc. and Act II Global Acquisition Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|The Peck Company Holdings Inc.
|0.00%
|1.2%
|0.6%
|Act II Global Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The Peck Company Holdings Inc. and Act II Global Acquisition Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 42.7% and 0%. Insiders owned roughly 87.8% of The Peck Company Holdings Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|The Peck Company Holdings Inc.
|-0.07%
|-10.14%
|-53.73%
|-48.54%
|-48.53%
|-52.09%
|Act II Global Acquisition Corp.
|0.49%
|1.09%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|1.19%
For the past year The Peck Company Holdings Inc. had bearish trend while Act II Global Acquisition Corp. had bullish trend.
Summary
On 5 of the 7 factors The Peck Company Holdings Inc. beats Act II Global Acquisition Corp.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.