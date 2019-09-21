Comparing of The Peck Company Holdings Inc. (PECK) and Act II Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACTTU)

Both The Peck Company Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PECK) and Act II Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACTTU) compete on a level playing field in the Conglomerates industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Peck Company Holdings Inc. 8 1.62 N/A 0.01 405.73 Act II Global Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for The Peck Company Holdings Inc. and Act II Global Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Peck Company Holdings Inc. 0.00% 1.2% 0.6% Act II Global Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The Peck Company Holdings Inc. and Act II Global Acquisition Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 42.7% and 0%. Insiders owned roughly 87.8% of The Peck Company Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Peck Company Holdings Inc. -0.07% -10.14% -53.73% -48.54% -48.53% -52.09% Act II Global Acquisition Corp. 0.49% 1.09% 0% 0% 0% 1.19%

For the past year The Peck Company Holdings Inc. had bearish trend while Act II Global Acquisition Corp. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors The Peck Company Holdings Inc. beats Act II Global Acquisition Corp.