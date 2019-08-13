Comparing of The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. (STKS) and Denny’s Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN)

We will be contrasting the differences between The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) and Denny’s Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Restaurants industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. 3 0.91 N/A 0.13 24.00 Denny’s Corporation 19 2.19 N/A 0.76 29.57

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. and Denny’s Corporation. Denny’s Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. The business that Presently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Denny’s Corporation, indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. 0.00% 35.3% 6.1% Denny’s Corporation 0.00% -39.4% 13.9%

Volatility & Risk

The ONE Group Hospitality Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 36.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.64 beta. Denny’s Corporation has a 0.17 beta and it is 83.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

0.5 and 0.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. Its rival Denny’s Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.5 and 0.5 respectively. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than .

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 30.7% of The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 93.2% of Denny’s Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 23% of The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. shares. Competitively, 3.4% are Denny’s Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. 0.97% -2.5% -15.9% -3.12% 22.35% 1.63% Denny’s Corporation 4.1% 10.2% 18.21% 28.35% 45.55% 39.36%

For the past year The ONE Group Hospitality Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Denny’s Corporation.

Summary

Denny’s Corporation beats The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. on 9 of the 9 factors.

DennyÂ’s Corporation, through its subsidiary, DennyÂ’s, Inc., owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the DennyÂ’s brand. As of December 28, 2016, it operated 1,733 franchised, licensed, and company operated restaurants in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, New Zealand, Mexico, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Honduras, Guam, the United Arab Emirates, Curacao N.V., El Salvador, the Philippines, and Trinidad. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc. and changed its name to DennyÂ’s Corporation in 2002. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, South Carolina.