Comparing of The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. (STKS) and Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

This is a contrast between The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) and Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (NYSE:CMG) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Restaurants and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. 3 0.99 N/A 0.11 32.09 Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. 650 4.15 N/A 7.08 99.74

In table 1 we can see The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. and Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. Company that presently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc., indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. 0.00% -2.5% -0.5% Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. 0.00% 14.3% 7.3%

Risk and Volatility

The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. is 46.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.54 beta. Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc.’s 40.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.6 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. are 0.6 and 0.6. Competitively, Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. has 1.4 and 1.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than The ONE Group Hospitality Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. and Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. 2 6 5 2.38

On the other hand, Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc.’s potential downside is -17.22% and its consensus price target is $623.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 31.2% of The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. shares and 98.3% of Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. shares. The ONE Group Hospitality Inc.’s share held by insiders are 22.3%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.2% of Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. -7.11% 12.06% 17.67% 15.74% 53.48% 14.98% Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. -0.52% -0.9% 17.72% 43.84% 66.07% 63.48%

For the past year The ONE Group Hospitality Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc.

Summary

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. beats The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. on 12 of the 11 factors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated 2,198 Chipotle restaurants throughout the United States, as well as 29 international Chipotle restaurants; and 23 restaurants with non-Chipotle concepts. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Denver, Colorado.