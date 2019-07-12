Comparing of The National Security Group Inc. (NSEC) and Safety Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

Both The National Security Group Inc. (NASDAQ:NSEC) and Safety Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) are Property & Casualty Insurance companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The National Security Group Inc. 12 0.42 N/A 0.31 46.70 Safety Insurance Group Inc. 90 1.74 N/A 6.78 13.64

Table 1 demonstrates The National Security Group Inc. and Safety Insurance Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Safety Insurance Group Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to The National Security Group Inc. The company that Presently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. The National Security Group Inc.’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of Safety Insurance Group Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us The National Security Group Inc. and Safety Insurance Group Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The National Security Group Inc. 0.00% 1.7% 0.5% Safety Insurance Group Inc. 0.00% 14.4% 5.5%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both The National Security Group Inc. and Safety Insurance Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 4.1% and 83.7% respectively. The National Security Group Inc.’s share held by insiders are 6.6%. Competitively, Safety Insurance Group Inc. has 1.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The National Security Group Inc. 25.35% 19.98% 12.7% -12.06% 17.61% 9.84% Safety Insurance Group Inc. -0.84% 1.93% 3.68% 6.48% 14.51% 12.96%

For the past year The National Security Group Inc. was less bullish than Safety Insurance Group Inc.

Summary

Safety Insurance Group Inc. beats The National Security Group Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Safety Insurance Group, Inc. provides private passenger and commercial automobile insurance in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Maine, the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils. It also provides commercial automobile policies that offer insurance for commercial vehicles used for business purposes, including private passenger-type vehicles, trucks, tractors and trailers, insure individual vehicles, and commercial fleets; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for homes, condominiums, and apartments for losses to a dwelling and its contents from various perils, and coverage for liability to others arising from ownership or occupancy. In addition, the company offers business owners policies that cover apartments and residential condominiums, restaurants, office condominiums, processing and services businesses, special trade contractors, and wholesalers. Further, it provides personal umbrella policies, which provide personal excess liability coverage over and above the limits of individual automobile, watercraft, and homeowner's insurance policies; and commercial umbrella policies, as well as underwrites dwelling fire insurance for non-owner occupied residences. Additionally, the company offers inland marine coverage for homeowners and business owner policies; and watercraft coverage for small and medium sized pleasure crafts. It distributes its products through independent agents. The company was formerly known as Safety Holdings Inc and changed its name to Safety Insurance Group, Inc. in April 2002. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.