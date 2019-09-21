Comparing of The National Security Group Inc. (NSEC) and First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF)

Since The National Security Group Inc. (NASDAQ:NSEC) and First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF) are part of the Property & Casualty Insurance industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The National Security Group Inc. 12 0.43 N/A 1.09 10.26 First American Financial Corporation 55 1.14 N/A 4.48 12.90

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for The National Security Group Inc. and First American Financial Corporation. First American Financial Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to The National Security Group Inc. The company that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. The National Security Group Inc. is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has The National Security Group Inc. and First American Financial Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The National Security Group Inc. 0.00% 5.8% 1.9% First American Financial Corporation 0.00% 14% 4.8%

Risk and Volatility

The National Security Group Inc. has a -0.13 beta, while its volatility is 113.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. First American Financial Corporation’s 7.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.93 beta.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for The National Security Group Inc. and First American Financial Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The National Security Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 First American Financial Corporation 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively First American Financial Corporation has an average price target of $70, with potential upside of 19.25%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 3.9% of The National Security Group Inc. shares and 85.6% of First American Financial Corporation shares. Insiders held 8.5% of The National Security Group Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.5% of First American Financial Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The National Security Group Inc. 0% -7.17% -7.17% -29.89% -25.73% -14.37% First American Financial Corporation 3.51% 6.58% 2.12% 16.74% 4.24% 29.53%

For the past year The National Security Group Inc. has -14.37% weaker performance while First American Financial Corporation has 29.53% stronger performance.

Summary

On 11 of the 10 factors First American Financial Corporation beats The National Security Group Inc.