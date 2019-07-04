Comparing of The National Security Group Inc. (NSEC) and Conifer Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR)

The National Security Group Inc. (NASDAQ:NSEC) and Conifer Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) are two firms in the Property & Casualty Insurance that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The National Security Group Inc. 12 0.45 N/A 0.31 46.70 Conifer Holdings Inc. 4 0.39 N/A -1.08 0.00

Demonstrates The National Security Group Inc. and Conifer Holdings Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents The National Security Group Inc. (NASDAQ:NSEC) and Conifer Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The National Security Group Inc. 0.00% 1.7% 0.5% Conifer Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both The National Security Group Inc. and Conifer Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 4.1% and 24.7% respectively. 6.6% are The National Security Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.2% of Conifer Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The National Security Group Inc. 25.35% 19.98% 12.7% -12.06% 17.61% 9.84% Conifer Holdings Inc. -9.25% 1.04% -8.32% -23.52% -17.98% 21.27%

For the past year The National Security Group Inc. was less bullish than Conifer Holdings Inc.

Summary

The National Security Group Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Conifer Holdings Inc.

Conifer Holdings, Inc., an insurance holding company, offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and specialty personal product lines. It underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, and automobile policies. The company serves the commercial insurance needs of owner-operated businesses in the markets, such as hospitality, which include restaurants, bars, taverns, and bowling centers, as well as small grocery and convenience stores; artisan contractors comprising plumbers, painters, carpenters, electricians, and other independent contractors; and security service providers, such as companies that provide security guard services, security alarm products and services, and private investigative services. It also offers specialty homeowners' insurance products, including dwelling insurance tailored for owners of lower valued homes in Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, and Texas; and wind-exposed catastrophe coverage, such as hurricane and wind coverage to under-served homeowners in Hawaii, Texas, and Florida. The company markets and sells its insurance products through a network of approximately 6,300 independent agents, such as general agents in 50 states in the United States. Conifer Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Michigan with additional office facilities in Florida, Texas, Pennsylvania, and Tennessee.