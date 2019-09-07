Comparing of The Mosaic Company (MOS) and CF Industries Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CF)

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) and CF Industries Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CF) compete against each other in the Agricultural Chemicals sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Mosaic Company 25 0.75 N/A 1.44 17.47 CF Industries Holdings Inc. 45 2.27 N/A 1.44 34.42

Demonstrates The Mosaic Company and CF Industries Holdings Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. CF Industries Holdings Inc. appears to has than The Mosaic Company. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. The Mosaic Company is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has The Mosaic Company and CF Industries Holdings Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Mosaic Company 0.00% 5.4% 2.7% CF Industries Holdings Inc. 0.00% 9.8% 2.5%

Risk & Volatility

The Mosaic Company’s current beta is 1.55 and it happens to be 55.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, CF Industries Holdings Inc. is 9.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.91 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of The Mosaic Company are 1.7 and 0.7 respectively. Its competitor CF Industries Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.7 and its Quick Ratio is 1.2. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than .

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for The Mosaic Company and CF Industries Holdings Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Mosaic Company 0 3 4 2.57 CF Industries Holdings Inc. 0 3 2 2.40

The Mosaic Company has an average price target of $31.57, and a 61.57% upside potential. Competitively CF Industries Holdings Inc. has an average price target of $50.5, with potential upside of 3.82%. The data provided earlier shows that The Mosaic Company appears more favorable than CF Industries Holdings Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 79% of The Mosaic Company shares and 98% of CF Industries Holdings Inc. shares. Insiders owned 0.2% of The Mosaic Company shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.6% of CF Industries Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Mosaic Company 1.45% -0.32% -2.4% -21.06% -15.16% -13.76% CF Industries Holdings Inc. 1.31% 6.53% 14.48% 15.1% 12.76% 13.9%

For the past year The Mosaic Company has -13.76% weaker performance while CF Industries Holdings Inc. has 13.9% stronger performance.

Summary

CF Industries Holdings Inc. beats The Mosaic Company on 6 of the 9 factors.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names. The company also produces and sells potash for use in the manufacturing of mixed crop nutrients and animal feed ingredients, and for industrial use; and for use in the de-icing and as a water softener regenerant, as well as fluorosilicic acid for water fluoridation. In addition, it provides nitrogen-based crop nutrients and animal feed ingredients, and other ancillary services; and purchases and sells phosphates, potash, and nitrogen products. The company sells its products to wholesale distributors, retail chains, cooperatives, independent retailers, and national accounts. The Mosaic Company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Plymouth, Minnesota.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. The company operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, Other, and Phosphate segments. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium. It offers products primarily to cooperatives, independent fertilizer distributors, farmers, and industrial users. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois.