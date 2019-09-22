Comparing of The Middleby Corporation (MIDD) and Twin Disc Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN)

The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) and Twin Disc Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Diversified Machinery. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Middleby Corporation 129 2.20 N/A 5.77 23.30 Twin Disc Incorporated 14 0.52 N/A 1.37 8.80

In table 1 we can see The Middleby Corporation and Twin Disc Incorporated’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Twin Disc Incorporated appears to has lower revenue and earnings than The Middleby Corporation. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. The Middleby Corporation is trading at a higher P/E ratio than Twin Disc Incorporated, indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows The Middleby Corporation and Twin Disc Incorporated’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Middleby Corporation 0.00% 19.8% 7% Twin Disc Incorporated 0.00% 10.1% 5.5%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.59 shows that The Middleby Corporation is 59.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Twin Disc Incorporated on the other hand, has 1.97 beta which makes it 97.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of The Middleby Corporation is 0.9 while its Current Ratio is 2. Meanwhile, Twin Disc Incorporated has a Current Ratio of 3 while its Quick Ratio is 1.2. Twin Disc Incorporated is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than The Middleby Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for The Middleby Corporation and Twin Disc Incorporated.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Middleby Corporation 0 1 1 2.50 Twin Disc Incorporated 0 0 0 0.00

The Middleby Corporation’s upside potential is 23.56% at a $142.5 consensus price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of The Middleby Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 63.7% of Twin Disc Incorporated are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% are The Middleby Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.4% of Twin Disc Incorporated shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Middleby Corporation -3.77% -2.43% 1.91% 13.68% 33.42% 30.81% Twin Disc Incorporated -5.7% -17.84% -36.34% -32.46% -52.7% -18.17%

For the past year The Middleby Corporation has 30.81% stronger performance while Twin Disc Incorporated has -18.17% weaker performance.

Summary

On 11 of the 11 factors The Middleby Corporation beats Twin Disc Incorporated.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services commercial foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers cooking and warming equipment for quick-service restaurants, full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions. This segment provides conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; and ranges, fryers, rethermalizers, steam cooking equipment, warming equipment, heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, induction cooking equipment, countertop cooking equipment, toasters, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, coldrooms, ice machines, freezers, and beverage dispensing equipment. The companyÂ’s Food Processing Equipment Group segment offers processing solutions for customers producing hot dogs, dinner sausages, poultry, and lunchmeats, as well as muffins, cookies, and bread. This segment offers batch, baking, proofing, conveyor, and continuous processing ovens; frying systems and automated thermal processing systems; grinders, slicers, emulsifiers, mixers, blenders, battering and breading equipment, water cutting systems, food presses, and forming equipment; and various food safety, food handling, freezing, and packaging equipment. Its Residential Kitchen Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes kitchen equipment comprising ranges, cookers, stoves, ovens, refrigerators, dishwashers, microwaves, cooktops, wine coolers, ice machines, and ventilation and outdoor equipment for the residential market. The company was formerly known as Middleby Marshall Oven Company and changed its name to The Middleby Corporation in 1985. The Middleby Corporation was founded in 1888 and is based in Elgin, Illinois.

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. It offers marine transmissions, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems; and power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems. The company also provides non-twin disc manufactured products. It serves customers primarily in the commercial, pleasure craft, and military marine markets, as well as in the energy and natural resources, government, and industrial markets through a direct sales force and distributor network. Twin Disc, Incorporated was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in Racine, Wisconsin.