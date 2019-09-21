Comparing of The Middleby Corporation (MIDD) and Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV)

Both The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) and Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) compete on a level playing field in the Diversified Machinery industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Middleby Corporation 129 2.17 N/A 5.77 23.30 Dover Corporation 95 2.03 N/A 4.16 23.26

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Dover Corporation appears to has lower revenue and earnings than The Middleby Corporation. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. The Middleby Corporation’s currently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 has The Middleby Corporation and Dover Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Middleby Corporation 0.00% 19.8% 7% Dover Corporation 0.00% 21.3% 7%

Volatility & Risk

The Middleby Corporation’s 1.59 beta indicates that its volatility is 59.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Dover Corporation has a 1.47 beta and it is 47.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Middleby Corporation’s Current Ratio is 2 while its Quick Ratio is 0.9. On the competitive side is, Dover Corporation which has a 1.3 Current Ratio and a 0.9 Quick Ratio. The Middleby Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Dover Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for The Middleby Corporation and Dover Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Middleby Corporation 0 1 1 2.50 Dover Corporation 0 3 2 2.40

The Middleby Corporation has an average target price of $142.5, and a 23.56% upside potential. Competitively Dover Corporation has an average target price of $105.6, with potential upside of 6.76%. Based on the data given earlier, The Middleby Corporation is looking more favorable than Dover Corporation, analysts view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both The Middleby Corporation and Dover Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 88% respectively. About 0.7% of The Middleby Corporation’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.2% of Dover Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Middleby Corporation -3.77% -2.43% 1.91% 13.68% 33.42% 30.81% Dover Corporation -0.88% -5.36% -0.49% 9.04% 19.55% 36.5%

For the past year The Middleby Corporation has weaker performance than Dover Corporation

Summary

The Middleby Corporation beats on 10 of the 11 factors Dover Corporation.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services commercial foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers cooking and warming equipment for quick-service restaurants, full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions. This segment provides conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; and ranges, fryers, rethermalizers, steam cooking equipment, warming equipment, heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, induction cooking equipment, countertop cooking equipment, toasters, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, coldrooms, ice machines, freezers, and beverage dispensing equipment. The companyÂ’s Food Processing Equipment Group segment offers processing solutions for customers producing hot dogs, dinner sausages, poultry, and lunchmeats, as well as muffins, cookies, and bread. This segment offers batch, baking, proofing, conveyor, and continuous processing ovens; frying systems and automated thermal processing systems; grinders, slicers, emulsifiers, mixers, blenders, battering and breading equipment, water cutting systems, food presses, and forming equipment; and various food safety, food handling, freezing, and packaging equipment. Its Residential Kitchen Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes kitchen equipment comprising ranges, cookers, stoves, ovens, refrigerators, dishwashers, microwaves, cooktops, wine coolers, ice machines, and ventilation and outdoor equipment for the residential market. The company was formerly known as Middleby Marshall Oven Company and changed its name to The Middleby Corporation in 1985. The Middleby Corporation was founded in 1888 and is based in Elgin, Illinois.

Dover Corporation manufactures and sells a range of equipment and components, specialty systems, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Energy, Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Energy segment provides solutions and services for the production and processing of fuels to drilling and production, bearings and compression, and automation end markets. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual clamps, power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets. The Fluids segment focuses on the safe handling of critical fluids across the retail fueling, chemical, hygienic, oil and gas, and industrial markets. This segment also manufactures connectors for use in various bio-processing applications; and pumps and compressors that are used to transfer liquid and bulk products in various markets, including refined fuels, LPG, food/sanitary, transportation, and chemical process industries. The Refrigeration & Food Equipment segment manufactures refrigeration systems, refrigeration display cases, specialty glass, commercial glass refrigerator and freezer doors, and brazed heat exchangers; and electrical distribution products and engineering services, commercial food service equipment, cook-chill production systems, custom food storage and preparation products, kitchen ventilation systems, conveyer systems, and beverage can-making machinery. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois.