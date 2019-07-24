Comparing of The Meet Group Inc. (MEET) and Fang Holdings Limited (NYSE:SFUN)

The Meet Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MEET) and Fang Holdings Limited (NYSE:SFUN) compete with each other in the Internet Information Providers sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Meet Group Inc. 5 1.41 N/A 0.09 48.46 Fang Holdings Limited 6 0.15 N/A -0.11 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for The Meet Group Inc. and Fang Holdings Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 has The Meet Group Inc. and Fang Holdings Limited’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Meet Group Inc. 0.00% -37.8% -26.7% Fang Holdings Limited 0.00% -17.7% -6.1%

Risk & Volatility

The Meet Group Inc.’s current beta is 1.63 and it happens to be 63.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Fang Holdings Limited’s 36.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.36 beta.

Liquidity

1.2 and 1.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of The Meet Group Inc. Its rival Fang Holdings Limited’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.1 and 1.1 respectively. The Meet Group Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Fang Holdings Limited.

Analyst Recommendations

The Meet Group Inc. and Fang Holdings Limited Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Meet Group Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Fang Holdings Limited 0 0 0 0.00

$7.67 is The Meet Group Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 113.65%. Meanwhile, Fang Holdings Limited’s consensus target price is $1.5, while its potential downside is -36.71%. The information presented earlier suggests that The Meet Group Inc. looks more robust than Fang Holdings Limited as far as analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both The Meet Group Inc. and Fang Holdings Limited are owned by institutional investors at 62.3% and 56.3% respectively. 2.3% are The Meet Group Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Fang Holdings Limited has 84.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Meet Group Inc. -10.55% -13.53% -17.88% 14.25% 54.74% -4.75% Fang Holdings Limited -3.73% -19.88% -6.52% -27.53% -74.85% -9.79%

For the past year The Meet Group Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Fang Holdings Limited.

Summary

The Meet Group Inc. beats Fang Holdings Limited on 7 of the 10 factors.

Fang Holdings Limited operates a real estate Internet portal through which it provides e-commerce, marketing, listing, financial, and value-added services. It supports active online communities and networks of users seeking information on, and other value-added services for, the real estate and home furnishing and improvement sectors. The company was formerly known as SouFun Holdings Limited and changed its name to Fang Holdings Limited in September 2016. Fang Holdings Limited was founded in 1999 and is based in Beijing, China.