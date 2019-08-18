Comparing of The Madison Square Garden Company (MSG) and The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

As Entertainment – Diversified companies, The Madison Square Garden Company (NYSE:MSG) and The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Madison Square Garden Company 293 4.11 N/A 1.47 197.71 The Walt Disney Company 128 3.76 N/A 8.89 16.08

In table 1 we can see The Madison Square Garden Company and The Walt Disney Company’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. The Walt Disney Company has lower revenue, but higher earnings than The Madison Square Garden Company. The company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. The Madison Square Garden Company is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than The Walt Disney Company, indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 represents The Madison Square Garden Company (NYSE:MSG) and The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Madison Square Garden Company 0.00% 1.5% 1% The Walt Disney Company 0.00% 22.9% 10.5%

Risk and Volatility

The Madison Square Garden Company’s 0.65 beta indicates that its volatility is 35.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. From a competition point of view, The Walt Disney Company has a 0.98 beta which is 2.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of The Madison Square Garden Company is 2.1 while its Current Ratio is 2.1. Meanwhile, The Walt Disney Company has a Current Ratio of 0.8 while its Quick Ratio is 0.7. The Madison Square Garden Company is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than The Walt Disney Company.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for The Madison Square Garden Company and The Walt Disney Company.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Madison Square Garden Company 0 0 0 0.00 The Walt Disney Company 0 1 9 2.90

Meanwhile, The Walt Disney Company’s average price target is $152.4, while its potential upside is 12.72%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The Madison Square Garden Company and The Walt Disney Company has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 92.3% and 66.3%. The Madison Square Garden Company’s share owned by insiders are 3.83%. Competitively, 0.1% are The Walt Disney Company’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Madison Square Garden Company 1.34% 3.68% -5.95% 4.76% -6.32% 8.35% The Walt Disney Company 1.22% 0.96% 4.86% 29.86% 26.97% 30.42%

For the past year The Madison Square Garden Company has weaker performance than The Walt Disney Company

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming services under the brand ESPN, Disney, and Freeform; broadcast businesses, which include the ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; radio businesses consisting of the ESPN Radio network; and the Radio Disney network. It also produces and sells original live-action and animated television programming to first-run syndication and other television markets, as well as subscription video on demand services and in home entertainment formats, such as DVD, Blu-Ray, and electric home video license. Its Parks and Resorts segment owns and operates the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida and the Disneyland Resort in California. This segment also operates Disney Resort & Spa in Hawaii, Disney Vacation Club, Disney Cruise Line, and Adventures by Disney; and manages Disneyland Paris, Hong Kong Disneyland Resort, and Shanghai Disney Resort, as well as licenses its intellectual property to a third party for the operations of the Tokyo Disney Resort in Japan. The company's Studio Entertainment segment produces and acquires live-action and animated motion pictures for distribution in the theatrical, home entertainment, and television markets primarily under the Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel, Lucasfilm, and Touchstone banners. This segment also produces stage plays and musical recordings; licenses and produces live entertainment events; and provides visual and audio effects, and other post-production services. Its Consumer Products & Interactive Media segment licenses its trade names, characters, and visual and literary properties; develops and publishes mobile games; and sells its products through The Disney Store, shopDisney.com, and shop.Marvel.com, as well as directly to retailers. The company was founded in 1923 and is based in Burbank, California.