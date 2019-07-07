Comparing of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMK) and Saga Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA)

Since The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) and Saga Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA) are part of the Broadcasting – Radio industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Liberty SiriusXM Group 39 2.03 N/A 2.01 19.03 Saga Communications Inc. 32 1.51 N/A 2.31 13.22

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and Saga Communications Inc. Saga Communications Inc. appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than The Liberty SiriusXM Group. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher P/E ratio. The Liberty SiriusXM Group’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is currently more expensive than Saga Communications Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of The Liberty SiriusXM Group and Saga Communications Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Liberty SiriusXM Group 0.00% 0% 0% Saga Communications Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and Saga Communications Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Liberty SiriusXM Group 0 0 1 3.00 Saga Communications Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The Liberty SiriusXM Group’s consensus target price is $51, while its potential upside is 30.20%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both The Liberty SiriusXM Group and Saga Communications Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 82.53% and 91.6% respectively. About 9.99% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Saga Communications Inc. has 1.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Liberty SiriusXM Group -2.65% -3.77% -4.52% -6.11% -13.66% 3.43% Saga Communications Inc. -1.04% -5.69% -7.61% -16.26% -19.84% -8.25%

For the past year The Liberty SiriusXM Group has 3.43% stronger performance while Saga Communications Inc. has -8.25% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors The Liberty SiriusXM Group beats Saga Communications Inc.